Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

South Korea fires warning shots as North Korean soldiers cross border for second time

North Korean forces breach border demarcation line by 20 metres, says South Korean military

Arpan Rai
Tuesday 18 June 2024 05:18
Comments
South Korean marines lock the entrance to a beach on Yeonpyeong island, near the 'northern limit line' sea boundary with North Korea
South Korean marines lock the entrance to a beach on Yeonpyeong island, near the 'northern limit line' sea boundary with North Korea (Getty Images/ Representative image)

South Korea’s military said it fired warning shots after dozens of North Korean soldiers crossed the border on Tuesday, marking the second such intrusion this month.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said 20 to 30 North Korean soldiers breached the demarcation line between the two countries by about 20 metres, but went back after the shots were fired and broadcast warnings issued.

They were engaged in “unspecified construction”, the military said, adding that they did not spot any suspicious activity after the initial border crossing.

North Korean forces had previously crossed the border on 11 June and returned after South Korean troops fired warning shots.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in