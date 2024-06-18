South Korea fires warning shots as North Korean soldiers cross border for second time

South Korea’s military said it fired warning shots after dozens of North Korean soldiers crossed the border on Tuesday, marking the second such intrusion this month.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said 20 to 30 North Korean soldiers breached the demarcation line between the two countries by about 20 metres, but went back after the shots were fired and broadcast warnings issued.
They were engaged in “unspecified construction”, the military said, adding that they did not spot any suspicious activity after the initial border crossing.
North Korean forces had previously crossed the border on 11 June and returned after South Korean troops fired warning shots.
