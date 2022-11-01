Seoul Halloween stampede – latest: Survivors recall ‘slow, agonising crush’ as 154 dead
Country in mourning as officials face tough questions
An Australian who survived the tragic crush in Seoul paid tribute to his friend who died in the stampede on Saturday night.
In a now deleted TikTok video, Nathan Taverniti spoke of what he called a “slow, agonising crush” that became the country’s worst disaster in years.
Grace Rached, 23, had been holidaying in the South Korean capital and would have turned 24 next week.
“It was a slow, agonising crush. This crush was not caused by drunk people. It was lack of planning, police force and emergency services,” Mr Taverniti said.
.And nobody was willing to help. I watched as people filmed and sang and laughed while my friends were dying, along with many other people.
“I was there trying to pull people out because there was not enough police officers and nobody was doing anything to make the crowd stop.”
A South Korean actor was among the 154 people to die in the Halloween crowd crush in Itaewon. Acting agencies confirmed that Lee Ji-han had been killed in the disaster.
Police launch a 475-member task force to investigate the crush
Seoul police said they’ve launched a 475-member task force to investigate the crush.
Officers have obtained videos taken by about 50 security cameras in the area and are also analysing video clips posted on social media.
They have interviewed more than 40 witnesses and survivors so far, senior police officer Nam Gu-Jun told reporters Monday.
Other police officers said they are trying to find exactly when and where the crowd surge started and how it developed. They said a team of police officers and government forensic experts searched the Itaewon area on Monday.
“The government will thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident and do its best to make necessary improvements of systems to prevent a similar accident from recurring,” prime minister Han Duck-soo said at the start of a government meeting on the disaster.
The Itaewon area, famous for its cosmopolitan atmosphere, is the country’s hottest spot for Halloween-themed events and parties, which have grown increasingly popular among young South Koreans in recent years.
An estimated 100,000 people were gathered there on Saturday night for the country’s largest Halloween celebration since the pandemic began.
South Korea’s police chief today said that crowd control in the area where a crush killed more than 150 party-goers in central Seoul was “inadequate.”
Yoon Hee-keun made the remark at a news briefing televised live, saying he felt heavy responsibility over the incident, where a surge in Halloween partiers trapped in narrow alleys killed 155 people and injured another 152.
South Korea is in a one-week shock mourning after the country’s citizens witnessed one of the worst disasters that happened overnight in years and caused the deaths of 154 people and leaving almost as many injured.
A night that was supposed to be a stress-free celebration of Halloween after two years of pandemic restrictions in the streets of Seoul led instead to a massive pile-up that prompted the country’s prime minister Han Duck-soo to announce a stringent probe into the night’s events.
The crush happened when a massive 100,000-plus crowd of revellers on Saturday flocked for festivities in the district of Itaewon in Seoul – a metropolis known for its tough living conditions and punishing, cramped living and public spaces for its residents.
People out for celebration in Itaewon district piled up ‘like a wave’ and fell ‘like dominoes’
Seoul stampede: Densely packed crowd surges in Halloween party event
An Australian survivor of the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul has told of how people filmed, sang and laughed while his friends were dying.
At least 154 people are believed to have died in the Itaewon stampede on Saturday, while 132 others are reported to have been injured, including 37 in serious condition, amid fears this number will rise in the coming days.
Those killed or hurt were mostly teenagers and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul‘s Yongsan fire department.
Those killed or hurt were mostly teenagers and people in their twenties
Empty streets in nightlife district as city mourns
The streets of Itaewon were virtually empty for Halloween tonight, as the city mourns the scores of people who lost their lives at the weekend.
Many of those in the deadly crowd crush had been out to celebrate the festivities early on Saturday night when tragedy ensued.
Shops have closed and concerts cancelled as the nation enters a period of national mourning.
Pictured: mourners react near the scene of the tragic crush in Seoul
