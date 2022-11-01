✕ Close Seoul stampede: Fire chief shakes as he discusses victims in wake of tragedy

An Australian who survived the tragic crush in Seoul paid tribute to his friend who died in the stampede on Saturday night.

In a now deleted TikTok video, Nathan Taverniti spoke of what he called a “slow, agonising crush” that became the country’s worst disaster in years.

Grace Rached, 23, had been holidaying in the South Korean capital and would have turned 24 next week.

“It was a slow, agonising crush. This crush was not caused by drunk people. It was lack of planning, police force and emergency services,” Mr Taverniti said.

.And nobody was willing to help. I watched as people filmed and sang and laughed while my friends were dying, along with many other people.

“I was there trying to pull people out because there was not enough police officers and nobody was doing anything to make the crowd stop.”

A South Korean actor was among the 154 people to die in the Halloween crowd crush in Itaewon. Acting agencies confirmed that Lee Ji-han had been killed in the disaster.