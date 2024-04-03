Taiwan earthquake – latest news: Dozens trapped in tunnels as nine dead and more than 800 injured
Japan issues evacuation alert after tsunami slams parts of Okinawa following earthquake in Taiwan
Dozens are understood to be trapped in highway tunnels after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s east coast, which has seen nine people confirmed and more than 800 injured.
Tremors set off at least nine landslides and debris collapsed hillsides onto Suhua Highway in Hualien, which runs down the east coast.
According to Taiwan’s National Fire Agency (NFA), people are trapped in two road tunnels along the Suhua Highway- one of the most dangerous roads in Taiwan, straddling between the mountainside and ocean.
Rescue teams are working to get to those trapped, with CNN reporting that 75 people who were stranded in various tunnels had been rescued in the morning.
The earthquake – the strongest in 25 years in Taiwan – set off tsunami warnings on the island and across neighbouring countries, seismology officials said.
More than 77 people remain trapped under the rubble after the quake caused widespread damage and power outages across the country.
The epicentre of the earthquake, which struck at 7.58am local time, was located about 18km south of Taiwan’s Hualien city, said the US Geological Survey. The USGS measured the earthquake at magnitude 7.4, though Taiwan’s own monitoring agency put it at 7.2.
CCTV captures moment deadly Taiwan earthquake hits
Taiwan earthquake in numbers
- Nine people confirmed dead
- At least 882 injured
- More than 70 people remain trapped
- Fifty people on minibuses missing after phone networks go down
Why is Taiwan so prone to earthquakes?
Taiwan was struck Wednesday by its most powerful earthquake in a quarter of a century. At least nine people were killed and hundreds injured, buildings and highways damaged and train service interrupted.
Taiwan is no stranger to powerful earthquakes yet their toll on the high-tech island’s 23 million residents has been relatively contained thanks to its excellent earthquake preparedness, experts say.
Here is a closer look at Taiwan’s history of earthquakes:
Why is Taiwan so prone to earthquakes and so well prepared to withstand them?
Taiwan: Commuters rocked on train by 7.4 magnitude earthquake
Dozens trapped in tunnels along perilous highway
'Largest earthquake since New Year's Day quake'
Experts are saying that the severity of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake and its impact on Taiwan since the New Year’s Day quake in Japan.
"This magnitude 7.4 earthquake on the central east coast of Taiwan is the largest earthquake to have occurred since the New Year's Day earthquake on the Noto Peninsula of Japan," Adam Pascale, chief scientist at the Seismology Research Centre, said.
The reason for the high magnitude is Taiwan's unique location, professor Meghan S Miller from The Australian National University, explained.
"The M7.4 earthquake that occurred 35 km beneath the east coast of Taiwan was the result of the convergence between the Philippine Sea plate and the Eurasian plate. This complex tectonic setting has produced many other large (M7+) earthquakes historically," Dr Miller said.
Map: Epicentre of 7.4 earthquake in Taiwan
50 people missing after powerful quake downed phone networks
Taiwan’s national fire agency says authorities have lost contact with 50 people in minibuses after a powerful earthquake downed phone networks.
More than 70 other people are trapped but believed to be alive, some in a coal mine.
Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in a quarter-century rocked the island during the morning rush hour today.
