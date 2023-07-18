US citizen arrested in North Korea after crossing DMZ - latest updates
South Korean newspaper Dong-a Ilbo identifies man as Travis King, a US soldier with rank of private second class
An American citizen has been arrested in North Korea after crossing the demilitarized zone (DMZ) from South Korea, according to the UN Command which oversees the border.
The person was part of a group taking a tour of the Joint Security Area – the border village in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas which is heavily guarded by soldiers from both sides.
The UN Command in a statement said: “A US National on a JSA (Joint Security Area) orientation tour crossed, without authorisation, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).”
The American national is believed to be currently in custody in the North, the authorities said, adding that “we are working with KPA (North Korean army) counterparts to resolve this incident.”
South Korean newspaper Dong-a Ilbo identified the man as Travis King, a soldier with the US Army in the rank of private second class.
