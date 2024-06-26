For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon India has reportedly admitted to safety lapses in its warehouses after workers were told to pledge they would not take any breaks, including to drink water or go to the bathroom, until they met their targets.

Earlier this month,The Independent reported about the incident at Amazon India’s Manesar warehouse in the northern state of Haryana in which staff members were was asked to participate in the pledge, according to an eye-witness.

“That day, we struggled to meet the target that was set, which was higher than usual; perhaps a sale was on, so products had to be moved to a different godown the same day,” the woman worker, who requested anonymity, described what happened on 16 May to The Independent.

“Around 4.30pm, one manager urged us to work harder, and then another manager instructed us to hold our arms out and pledge, ‘We will not take any breaks, we will not stop to drink water or go to the bathroom until we meet our targets.’”

Several reports on the allegedly harsh working conditions at the warehouse prompted India’s human rights commission to call on the labour ministry to intervene.

Responding to the labour ministry’s inquiry, Amazon India said in a letter that their investigation confirmed that the incident did take place and was “an unfortunate and isolated incident”.

In a statement to The Independent on the safety lapse and Amazon’s investigation, a spokesperson said: “In this case, we conducted a detailed investigation, found an isolated incident of poor judgement by an individual that was totally unacceptable and against our policies, and took disciplinary action.”

“There’s nothing more important to us than the safety and wellbeing of our employees and associates, and we comply with all relevant laws and regulations. Our facilities are industry leading and provide competitive pay, comfortable working conditions, and specially designed infrastructure to ensure a safe and healthy working environment for all.”

Staff at Amazon’s warehouses described working 10-hour shifts on their feet in the middle of a heatwave that saw temperatures in India soar past 50C. The worker added that there wasn’t adequate seating for them to rest, and while fans and large coolers were placed at the warehouse, their impact could be described as “negligible” and that temperatures in the areas they worked at were “typically between 30-35C on any given day”.

The Independent has reached out to the Amazon India Workers Association (AIWA) for a statement.

Amazon said “all our buildings have heat index monitoring devices and we constantly monitor changes in temperature, especially during summer months. If we do find increasing heat or humidity inside our buildings, then our teams take action to provide comfortable working conditions, including temporarily suspending work”.

Female employees rest in the bathroom at an Amazon warehouse in Manesar, Haryana ( Supplied by Amazon India Workers Association )

“Employees and associates are free to take informal breaks throughout their shifts to use the restroom, get water, or talk to a manager or HR,” the statement added.

Employees have described instances where workers fainted due to extreme heat, and were expected to resume their duties after a brief 10-15 minute rest and being given a paracetamol tablet, or managers seeking out workers resting in the bathrooms.

These recent complaints are part of a larger, ongoing struggle faced by Amazon warehouse workers worldwide. Over the past four years, employees have joined the “Make Amazon Pay” movement, advocating for improved working conditions and fairer wages.