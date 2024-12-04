Tourists evacuated after hoax bomb threat to Taj Mahal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Indian authorities temporarily closed the Taj Mahal on Tuesday morning after a bomb threat triggered a high-security alert at the iconic monument.

Over 1,500 tourists were safely escorted out as specialised bomb and dog squads combed the premises for any suspicious items, reported the Times of India.

The threat was made in an email sent to the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department’s local office at 7.53am. It said that an explosive device had been planted at the site. However, a delay in accessing the message – only opened after the office began operations at 11am – briefly stalled the response.

“An email threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal at a specific time was forwarded to security agencies for immediate action,” Deepti Vats, deputy director of the state tourism department, was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Security agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force and local police, immediately heightened vigilance upon receiving the alert.

Entry and exit points were subjected to intensified checks, although officials prioritised maintaining calm during the evacuation process.

People visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on 19 May 2022 ( AFP via Getty )

“Taj Mahal has robust security, but additional measures were implemented immediately. Comprehensive checks were conducted to identify any suspicious objects. Bomb squads scoured the premises to ensure safety, and other measures, including restricting entry and tightening surveillance, were implemented,” said deputy police commissioner Suraj Rai.

Assistant police commissioner Sayed Areeb Ahmad said the threat turned out to be a hoax after a thorough inspection of the premises.

“The email claimed a bomb had been planted at the Taj Mahal. A thorough search was conducted, and it turned out to be a hoax threat,” he said. “We are filing an FIR under the Bombs and Explosives Substances Act and the Information Technology Act.”

Investigators are now focused on tracing the origin of the email.

The Taj Mahal, which sees thousands of daily visitors, is equipped with rigorous security protocols.