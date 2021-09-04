Afghanistan news - live: 17 reported dead in celebratory gunfire as Taliban claim to have taken Panjshir
At least 17 people are reported to have been killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul after the Taliban claimed to have taken control of the last rebel province of Afghanistan, which would give them total control of the country.
The reports came from two Afghan news agencies, Shamshad and Tolo News, both of which also said around 40 people had been injured.
The Taliban earlier said they had triumphed over the last resistance forces in the Panjshir Valley, north of Kabul, but rebels dispute this.
A rebel leader denied that his forces had lost the valley, where thousands of fighters from regional militias and remnants of the old government’s army had massed.
Though sources have been unable to verify the Taliban claim, if true it would mean they controlled all areas of Afghanistan, something they did not achieve when they first ruled the country between 1996 and 2001.
In the UK, the government has been accused of leaving asylum seekers “in limbo” after refusing amnesty for more than 3,000 Afghans who had already reached the country and were awaiting decisions on their claims.
Raab back in UK ahead of Commons return
Dominic Raab returned to the UK late last night after a diplomatic tour to speak to leaders in Qatar and Pakistan about the situation in Afghanistan.
The foreign secretary left Islamabad after holding talks with his Pakistani counterpart Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, prime minister Imran Khan and the country's army chief. He was in the country to try to secure safe passage for for Britons and Afghans with ties to the UK who remain stuck in Afghanistan.
He earlier visited Doha, the Qatari capital, where he called for an international coalition to be formed in counterbalance to the Taliban.
The House of Commons will return from its summer recess on Monday, with Mr Raab and Boris Johnson expected to come under renewed pressure to explain their response to the crisis and to explain how they will help more people leave the country.
Kabul airport 'reopened’
Qatar's ambassador to Afghanistan Kabul airport has reopened and will be prepared for civilian flights soon, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.
A technical team repaired the runway at the airport and it is at first open to recieve aid, the ambassador reportedly said.
The Qatari news channel also said two domestic flights had departed Kabul to the cities of Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar.
Tens of thousands of Afghan refugees scattered around world where they face years of uncertainty
Up to 100,000 Afghan refugees have been scattered around the world in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover, plunged into anxiety and fear and facing bureaucratic hurdles that could leave them stranded for years, writes Andrew Buncombe.
In the two weeks between the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan and the August 31 deadline for the US to complete the evacuation of civilians and its soldiers, around 123,000 individuals were flown out. The US said its own aircraft carried 79,000 people, including 6,000 Americans, and more than 73,500 third-country nationals and Afghan civilians.
Yet, campaigners say while this mad-dash scramble may have saved huge numbers of lives, it has cast tens of thousands of individuals into uncertain futures.
At least 17 dead in celebratory gunfire
At least 17 people have been killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul, reports said, after the Taliban claimed to have taken Panjshir Valley from rebel forces.
The Shamshad news agency said “aerial shooting” in Kabul on Friday killed 17 people and wounded 41. Tolo news agency gave a similar toll.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, rebuked militants and called on them to stop firing into the air.
“Avoid shooting in the air and thank God instead,” Mr Mujahid tweeted. “Bullets can harm civilians, so don't shoot unnecessarily.”
Kabul man shares message of despair as gunfire rings
The Today programme earlier broadcast a message from a man in Kabul who wishes to flee Taliban rule but has so far been unable.
The sound of gunfire in the background was constant in the audio clip as he explained how he and his wife were trapped in their home in fear.
He told Radio 4: “You can hear the sound. There is gunfire all over Kabul and you know what is the reason.
“I’m so badly frightened, I cannot explain to you. It is not easy in this condition.”
He said he and his wife were constantly afraid and were living on a diet of rice and water as they could not leave the house.
“I will lose my life here in Kabul, in my home. They will definitely come one day to my home and they’ll get me, and you know what they will do with me.
“I’ve lost hope.”
US expects to admit more than 50,000 evacuees
The US government expects to admit more than 50,000 people into the country from the Afghanistan evacuation, according to the US secretary of homeland security.
Alejandro Mayorkas suggested more than that could eventually come in what he called an unprecedented evacuation. He said last month more than 40,000 people had come to the US after the fall of Kabul.
About a quarter of those who have come so far are US citizens or permanent residents.
Dozens of Afghan girls from national youth football team and families unable to escape | Exclusive
Dozens of young players from the Afghan Girls National Youth Football Team and their families are currently trapped in hiding in Afghanistan, The Independent revealed.
A letter, seen by The Independent, asked Pakistan’s prime minister to urgently allow 32 girls to enter the nation – warning “time is running out” and the girls are at risk of “grave threats” from the Taliban and “disintegrating security”.
Campaigners told The Independent the young women, many of whom are in their teens, are in hiding in places with waning resources as bomb threats surge and as reports surface of the Taliban searching hotels in a bid to track down women who have disobeyed the edict to remain home.
Two killed, 12 wounded from Taliban firing into the air
An official at Emergency Hospital in Kabul told the Associated Press that two people have been killed and 12 wounded after Taliban fighters in the capital fired their weapons into the air in celebration.
Taliban in Kabul fired into the air Friday night to celebrate territorial gains in Panjshir, which they claim to have won from rebels.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, on Twitter called on the militants to immediately put a stop the practice of firing into the air.
US secretary of State Blinken heading to Qatar
Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, says he will travel to Qatar and Germany to visit US diplomats and troops along with Afghans who were evacuated from Kabul.
The State Department says Blinken has no plans to meet representatives of the Taliban while in Doha, the Qatari capital, where the group that now controls Afghanistan has an office.
Blinken said he will also visit the US military base in Ramstein, Germany, to thank personnel for their work in completing the evacuation.
UN to convene ministers in bid to boost aid to Afghanistan
Leader of the UN, Antonio Guterres, will convene a ministerial meeting in Geneva on Monday 13 September to seek more funding to address the growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, where nearly half the country's 38 million people need assistance.
The secretary-general will also appeal “for full and unimpeded humanitarian access to make sure Afghans continue to get the essential services they need,” the UN spokesman said on Friday.
“Afghanistan faces a looming humanitarian catastrophe,” the spokesman said. “One in three Afghans do not know where their next meal will come from. Nearly half of all children under the age of 5 are predicted to be acutely malnourished in the next 12 months.”
