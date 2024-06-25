For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Bangladesh's deadliest executioner, who hanged criminals, including serial killers, has died a year after his release from prison.

Shahjahan Bhuiyan, 74, was rushed to Dhaka’s Suhrawardy hospital after he complained of chest pain at his home in Hemayetpur town during the early hours of Monday.

He died at the hospital a few hours later while undergoing treatment, authorities said, adding that an autopsy report would confirm the cause of the death.

"He had breathing difficulties," Abul Kashem, Bhuiyan's landlord, told AFP. "He rented one of our rooms only 15 days ago. He lived alone".

Bhuiyan became a hangman while serving a 42-year prison sentence for robbery and murder at Dhaka's top jail.

Landlord (L) and Sister of Bangladesh’s hangman Shahjahan Bouya sit at a hospital bench as they wait to receive Bhuiyan’s body ( AFP via Getty Images )

He has carried out at least 26 executions of war criminals to serial killers, however, local reports suggest that number to be as high as 60.

He has been credited with the execution of opposition politicians Ali Ahsan Mujahid and Salahuddin Quader Chowdhury, who were charged with war crimes. Six people guilty of killing Sheikh Mujibur Rahman – the country's founding leader and father of incumbent prime minister Sheikh Hasina – were also hanged by Bhuiyan.

His job as the chief executioner was rewarded with a decade early release from the Dhaka Central Jail last June.

Following his release, Bhuiyan landed in further legal complications after marrying a woman nearly 50 years younger than him.

He went on to write a book narrating his experiences as a hangman and the process of an execution, which was released earlier this year. Bhuiyan then moved over to TikTok, posting posting short clips with teenage girls, which triggered a controversy in Bangladesh.

Bhuiyan's sister arrived at the hospital to receive his body on Monday, the police said. “After the legal procedures are completed, the body will be handed over to the family,” investigation officer Sojib Dey told reporters.

Born in 1950, Bhuiyan grew up to become a well-read Marxist revolutionary and joined the outlawed Sarbahara rebels in the 1970. He was convicted for the 1979 death of a truck driver in crossfire with police.

Bangladesh ranks third in the world for death sentences passed, according to rights group Amnesty International.