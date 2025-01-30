BT trading hit by weak phone sales as thousands of jobs go in ongoing revamp

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Telecoms giant BT has revealed revenues remained under pressure amid weaker phone sales as it also confirmed thousands more jobs have gone under an ongoing cost-cutting overhaul.

The group reported a 3% drop in revenues to £5.2 billion in its third quarter to the end of December, as tough trading outside the UK and lower handset sales offset a boost from price hikes and growth in its ultra fast broadband network.

BT said its cost-cutting drive saw its workforce reduce by another 3% to 117,000 in the first nine months of its financial year so far.

The firm has previously announced plans to slash up to 55,000 jobs worldwide by 2030 as it looks to shave billions of pounds off its cost base.

Chief executive Allison Kirkby is also considering selling off or breaking up its international arm, which the group has been carving out from the rest of the business, as it looks to refocus on its UK operations.

Shares in the group fell as much as 5% in Thursday morning trading after the update, despite the results showing that cost savings helped underlying pre-tax profits rise 1% to £427 million in its third quarter.

Ms Kirkby said: “Benefits from our cost transformation more than offset lower revenue outside the UK and weak handset sales.”

“We continue to make progress towards becoming fully focused on the UK, with the sale of our data centre business in Ireland,” she added.

The group also announced a new boss for its BT Business enterprise division, with the hiring of Jon James who was previously chief executive of Danish telecommunications carrier Nuuday.

Bas Burger, the current head of BT Business, will “dedicate his time to the optimisation of our international business segment, which is progressing to plan,” Ms Kirkby said.

The FTSE 100 firm said it was accelerating the rollout of its ultra fast broadband, with its highest ever build rate during the period.

The number of UK households with ultra fast broadband reached 17 million during the end of 2024 – more than half of all premises in the UK – putting the group on track to reach its goal for 25 million by the end of next year.

Ms Kirkby revealed in November last year that BT might need to raise prices further and go “harder and faster” in the face of around £100 million in extra costs from recent Budget measures.

She confirmed actions would include a review of prices charged to customers alongside supply chain savings and aims to use artificial intelligence and automation to improve productivity.

But she stressed the group would not look to strip out more roles under its existing cost-cutting programme.

At the time, the firm also cut its annual revenue outlook, predicting a fall of up to 2%, as it reported a 10% drop in pre-tax profits to £967 million for the six months to September 30.