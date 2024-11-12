DCC shares jump after revealing break-up plan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

FTSE 100-listed business services company DCC has told investors it is plotting to break up the group to focus solely on its energy division.

Shares in the company surged by about 15% on Tuesday morning after revealing the strategic plans.

Dublin-based DCC said it was preparing to sell its healthcare arm and was reviewing options for its technology business.

The energy division offers sales, marketing and distribution services to firms wanting to transition to using cleaner energy.

This includes partnering with liquid gas and fuel producers and distributing the commodity to customers, installing solar power systems for firms, and operating service stations for cars.

Energy transition represents the biggest growth opportunity, DCC said, which is why it wants to focus purely on that part of the business.

The group has begun pursuing a sale of its healthcare division, through which it supplies medical products to hospitals and GP surgeries and makes beauty products for brands such as Estee Lauder.

This sale is expected to be completed next year, which any extra cash raised from breaking up the group set to go to shareholders.

DCC said it was also reviewing its strategic options for the technology division within the next two years.

That part of the business works by providing services and distributing products for brands like Apple and Microsoft.

Donal Murphy, DCC’s chief executive, said: “In the energy sector we are building a unique, multi-energy, sustainable business focused on supporting our customers with their energy transition.

“Our strategy will deliver strong profit growth, high returns and a significant reduction in our customers carbon emissions.”

The company made an adjusted operating profit of £259.3 million in the six months to the end of September, 4.7% higher than the same period a year ago.