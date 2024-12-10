Edinburgh Airport Christmas flights threatened as strike announced over pay row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

North Air fuel tanker drivers at Edinburgh Airport will strike over the Christmas season in a pay row which could affect flights.

Tanker drivers from the plane-fuelling company at the airport will strike for 19 days from 5am on December 18 to 4.59am on January 6, Unite the Union announced.

Unite had warned of strikes over the festive period if North Air failed to provide an improved pay deal, after an offer of a 4.5% rise was rejected.

The union said its members “overwhelmingly backed strike action in a drive to secure a better pay offer from North Air”.

A North Air spokesperson said the company is “disappointed” with the strike plan but open to further pay talks and is working to “minimise the impact of any strike action over the festive period”.

The company's belligerence is at serious risk of causing widespread travel disruption at Edinburgh airport over the festive season Carrie Binnie, Unite

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary said: “North Air is a highly profitable company that can fully afford to make a fair offer to our members but has refused to do so.

“Unite will always support our members in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite said North Air is the sole fuel supply firm servicing domestic and long-haul flights from the airport.

Carrie Binnie, Unite industrial officer, said: “North Air has no concern for their workers or the travelling public.

“Unite has had no option but to confirm imminent industrial action. North Air now has very limited time to resolve this dispute.

“The company’s belligerence is at serious risk of causing widespread travel disruption at Edinburgh airport over the festive season.”

North Air said it employs 57 people at the airport and of these, 46 are operational workers who deal with refuelling and vehicle movements and could strike.

A North Air spokesperson said: “We are disappointed at Unite’s decision to proceed with industrial action at Edinburgh Airport.

“We successfully concluded negotiations with Unite at six other sites ahead of the annual review this summer, which has seen colleagues across the business receive a 4.5% increase in pay – significantly above current levels of inflation.

“We remain open to discussion and are committed to working with all parties to minimise the impact of any strike action over the festive period.”

An Edinburgh Airport spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that the two parties cannot reach a solution and urge them to continue discussions.

“We’re working with our airlines to understand their contingencies to minimise passenger disruption.”