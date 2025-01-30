Heathrow expansion can be done in a decade, says Rachel Reeves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heathrow Airport’s third runway can be built in the next decade, Rachel Reeves has said, as she aims to boost growth amid the UK’s gloomy economic outlook.

The Chancellor said she wanted to see the expansion completed by 2035, through a combination of support for the long-delayed project from ministers and reforms to the planning system the Government is pushing.

The third runway was among a throng of major projects Ms Reeves said the Government would support, in a speech on Wednesday aimed at unlocking economic growth across the UK.

Asked when the new runway would be in use, the Chancellor told BBC Breakfast: “I think we can get that done in a decade.”

Pressed whether this meant planes would be using it by 2035, Ms Reeves responded: “That is what we want to achieve and that is what Heathrow wants to achieve.”

She had earlier told the programme she wanted to see “spades in the ground in this parliament” but it was up to Heathrow to come forward with plans by the summer.

Reforming the planning system would “make it easier to build big infrastructure projects, like a third runway at Heathrow”.

Ms Reeves’ speech on Wednesday also committed the Government’s support for boosting growth across the region between Oxford and Cambridge, which she said could become Europe’s answer to Silicon Valley.

Investments in the East-West Rail link, road upgrades and new reservoirs were among the steps Ms Reeves announced, which could generate an extra £78 billion for the economy by 2035.

The Chancellor also confirmed the Government would back the regeneration of Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium to provide new homes and jobs in Greater Manchester.

But amid the growth-focused announcements, well-known businesses are preparing lay-offs ahead of the national insurance contribution hike the Chancellor announced in the Budget.

Supermarkets Sainsbury’s and Tesco are among the household names making cuts of the rise, which businesses will start paying in April.

The risk of Ms Reeves breaking her own fiscal rules is on a “knife edge” amid economic uncertainty and high interest rates, an influential think tank has warned.

The Resolution Foundation’s latest research said the Chancellor has very little wriggle room to meet her commitment to balance day-to-day spending and tax receipts within a five-year forecast period.

Having ruled out further tax rises and borrowing, the Chancellor may be forced to make cuts to public spending in the spring to stay within the self-imposed rules and maintain market confidence, the think tank said.