Lloyds bank to shut Liverpool office with 500 workers impacted

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lloyds Banking Group has revealed plans to shut its office in Speke, Liverpool, later this year, impacting around 500 staff based at the site.

It said the closure is part of broader plans to run “fewer, better-equipped” offices amid efforts to cut costs back.

Lloyds said it has not cut jobs as part of the closure plans. Around 80% of workers based in Speke are working remotely or will be working remotely when the building closes, it said.

However, around 20% of the remaining workers currently at the Speke office – around 100 staff – will be asked to relocate to its Cawley House office in Chester.

A Lloyds spokesman said: “In line with our commitment to enhancing our property estate, we are creating fewer, better-equipped, modern and sustainable offices to suit the future of our business.

“As part of this, we are building hubs and communities in key locations across the UK to help deliver on our strategy.”

It comes amid a continued overhaul of operations at the banking giant as it seeks to trim back its costs.

Last January, the group announced plans to cut about 1,600 jobs across its branch network as part of its shake-up.

Earlier this month, the group revealed further changes to its branches, confirming that customers of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland will be able to use the branches of any other brand for in-person banking.

Union officials have said plans by Lloyds bank to shut the Speke office are a “huge mistake”.

Unite national officer Dominic Hook said: “The impact on the hundreds of staff and the region will be significant and is wholly unnecessary.

“The impact of the longer commute to Chester for colleagues is huge.

“While some workers in Speke do currently work from home, a substantial number still do need to travel into the centre for work.

“The refusal of Lloyds Banking Group to open an alternative Liverpool office is completely unjustified and damaging.”