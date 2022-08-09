Kanye West deletes post ‘mourning’ death of Pete Davidson after Kim Kardashian split
Kardashian and Davidson reportedly called time on their nine-month relationship last week
Kanye West has deleted an Instagram post which “mourned” the fake death of Pete Davidson following his split from Kim Kardashian.
Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, reportedly called time on their nine-month relationship last week, citing long-distance and their demanding work schedules as the basis for the break up.
In a now-deleted post, the rapper and ex-husband to Kardashian posted a fake New York Times front page to his Instagram account, the headline of which read: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”
In smaller print below, it read: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”
But the post has since been deleted from West’s Instagram page.
Ye, as West is now formally known, first referred to the comedian as Skete earlier this year.
West’s reality star ex-wife described his behaviour at the time as “scary”, prompting him to delete all of his past posts before creating a new one which read: “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication.”
It comes after an insider told Metro that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had “tried to get Kanye to take it down” while “vigorously” defending Davidson.
“She very much cares for him and will continue to defend him.”
Kardashian was declared legally single in March this year after filing for divorce in February 2021. The pair co-parent four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.
