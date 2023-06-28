Biden urged to declare climate emergency as millions under heat wave warnings and air quality alerts — live
People living in the Midwest and Northeast were warned of a worsening air quality index throughout the week due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires
Canadian wildfires spread haze over New York City
Smoke from more than 450 wildfires burning in Canada caused “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” air quality conditions in parts of the Midwestern United States this week as the South faces heat wave warnings.
The heavy smoke cast a greyish haze over Chicago on Tuesday, causing the city to have the worst air quality in the world. Public health officials recommended residents limit their time outside and take precautions before venturing out, including masking.
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania issued a “code red” for western parts of the state as the smoke began to move east.
Residents of New York City and other East Coast cities were warned of potentially worsening air quality conditions throughout the week.
Governor Kathy Hochul asked New Yorkers to check their air quality conditions before going outside. Mayor Eric Adams recommended people bring a mask with them as a precaution.
Canada is experiencing one of its worst wildfire seasons on record. More than 250 wildfires are considered “out of control” with more popping up each day, in part, due to dry heat conditions.
Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to approach or surpass 100 degrees from New Mexico to Mississippi.
Climate protesters call on Biden to ‘declare a climate emergency’
As President Joe Biden arrived at the JW Marriott in Chicago on Wednesday, protestors outside of the building called on the president to declare a climate emergency, according to a report from the White House reporting pool.
“As pool entered, we could hear chants and see signs of protesters demanding that Biden declare a climate emergency,” the report said.
Chicago experienced the worst air quality in the world on Tuesday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.
As parts of the Midwest grappled with the air conditions, millions of Americans in the South are experiencing dangerous heat waves.
Cleveland cancels all events due to poor air quality
The city of Cleveland cancelled all outdoor events on Wednesday due to the poor air quality caused by smoke from wildfires in Canada.
By 3pm EDT on Wednesday, the air quality index (AQI) had reached 245 which is considered “very unhealthy”.
Mayor Justin Bibb posted on Instagram telling locals to be careful when going outdoors.
“Especially those with heart and breathing issues,” Mr Bibb wrote.
Surface smoke from Canadian wildfires expected to move east
A map from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed the expected path of the surface smoke from the Canadian wildfires moving away from Chicago and the Midwest and toward Pennsylvania and New York.
Upper New York cities like Buffalo and Rochester may face poor air quality conditions in the coming days as the map shows the smoke moving east and north.
However, wind patterns can change the direction of the wildfire smoke.
Texas grid expects record power use as brutal heat continues
The Texas grid operator was expecting to hit record electricity use on Wednesday as the state battles prolonged, brutal heat.
The heatwave is expected to persist across much of Texas along with eastern and southern parts of New Mexico possibly into next week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Houston, the state’s largest city, will reach 99 degrees Fahrenheit (F) on Wednesday – six degrees hotter than normal for this time of year, forecasters said.
In south and west Texas, temperatures soared into the triple digits. San Angelo hit an all-time high of 114F on Tuesday, NWS reported.
Louise Boyle reports:
Texas grid expects record power use as brutal heat continues
The city of San Angelo hit 112F on Tuesday, breaking its all-time high of 111F
What is a heat dome? Scorching temperatures in Texas are expected to spread
Scorching temperatures brought on by a “heat dome” have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state before they are expected to expand during the coming week, putting even more people at risk.
“Going forward, that heat is going to expand ... north to Kansas City and the entire state of Oklahoma, into the Mississippi Valley ... to the far western Florida Panhandle and parts of western Alabama,” while remaining over Texas, said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster with the National Weather Service.
Record high temperatures around 110° F (43° C) are forecast in parts of western Texas on Monday and relief is not expected before the Fourth of July holiday, Mr Oravec said.
A heat dome occurs when stationary high pressure with warm air combines with warmer than usual air in the Gulf of Mexico and heat from the sun that is nearly directly overhead, Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said.
“By the time we get into the middle of summer, it’s hard to get the hot air aloft,” Mr Nielsen-Gammon, a professor at Texas A&M’s College of Atmospheric Sciences said. “If it’s going to happen, this is the time of year it will.”
Joe Biden arrives in Chicago to smoky conditions
President Joe Biden arrived at the Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday afternoon to hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.
Photos of Mr Biden showed him departing from Air Force One with the blurry Chicago skyline in the background.
Mr Biden was speaking in Chicago about his economic plan.
Smoke expected to move south and east
The smoke lingering over the Midwestern part of the US is expected to move south and east in the coming days.
Residents in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York have been warned of worsening air quality conditions.
What is the heat index and why does it matter?
The National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings in parts of the Southern United States, claiming the heat index can reach past 110°F (46°C).
Though the actual temperature may be in the 90 - 100 degree range, the humidity of the air contributes to how hot it may feel to humans – this is known as the heat index.
“The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature,” the National Weather Service says.
This is important because when the human body is hot it sweats as a way to cool off. But if it’s too humid for sweat to evaporate then the body cannot regulate temperature well.
The higher the index the more likely or experiencing a heat disorder like heat stroke.
Where are the wildfires burning in Canada?
There are 480 wildfires currently burning in all 13 provinces and territories in Canada, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.
Nearly half of the wildfires are considered “out of control”.
Most of the fires are in the provinces of Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta.
What wildfire smoke does to your health – and what you can do about it
Wildfire smoke darkened skies and made it difficult to breathe in at least 20 states across America and large parts of Canada last week.
And it’s far from over: Canadian officials warned that this could be the country’s worst wildfire season on record and smoke would be a problem “all summer”.
Louise Boyle reports:
What wildfire smoke does to your health – and what you can do about it
Canadian officials warn 2023 could be country’s worst wildfire season on record and smoke might be a problem ‘all summer’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies