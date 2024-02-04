✕ Close Pacific storms dump rain, hail and snow across the West

The first ever Hurricane Force Wind Warning since recordkeeping began was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for the Bay Area in California in the early hours of Sunday.

Wind gusts of up to 90mph are possible in the coastal water off Big Sur. Isolated thunderstorms and wind gusts going all the way from San Jose along the Central Coast are also expected throughout Sunday.

“Heavy rain and flooding are concerns today, especially for the Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia Mountains where several inches of rain are expected,” NWS Bay Area said on X just after 8am on Sunday.

NWS warned that heavy rain is expected across San Francisco Bay and the Central coast into Sunday and then move south later in the day and into Monday, and that major flash, urban, and small stream flooding, including debris flows and mudslides, are likely. The agency added that river flooding is also possible. NWS Los Angeles is forecasting up to 15 inches of rain from Saturday through Wednesday.

AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said: “Roughly 94 per cent of California’s population, up to 37 million people, is at risk for flooding, some of which can be life-threatening.”