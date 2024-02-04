Atmospheric river brings ‘first’ hurricane wind warning and tornado threat to California: Live updates
‘Streams and small rivers, as well as the Los Angeles River through the San Fernando Valley and metro LA will rise quickly and turn into very dangerous raging rivers,’ forecasters say
The first ever Hurricane Force Wind Warning since recordkeeping began was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for the Bay Area in California in the early hours of Sunday.
Wind gusts of up to 90mph are possible in the coastal water off Big Sur. Isolated thunderstorms and wind gusts going all the way from San Jose along the Central Coast are also expected throughout Sunday.
“Heavy rain and flooding are concerns today, especially for the Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia Mountains where several inches of rain are expected,” NWS Bay Area said on X just after 8am on Sunday.
NWS warned that heavy rain is expected across San Francisco Bay and the Central coast into Sunday and then move south later in the day and into Monday, and that major flash, urban, and small stream flooding, including debris flows and mudslides, are likely. The agency added that river flooding is also possible. NWS Los Angeles is forecasting up to 15 inches of rain from Saturday through Wednesday.
AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said: “Roughly 94 per cent of California’s population, up to 37 million people, is at risk for flooding, some of which can be life-threatening.”
‘Up to 37 million people at risk for flooding'
The atmospheric river that will strike California on Saturday night is set to put the vast majority of the state’s population at risk.
AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said: “Roughly 94% of California’s population, up to 37 million people, is at risk for flooding, some of which can be life-threatening. Due to the numerous mountains and hills, even just a few inches of rain can cause significant flooding.”
“The greatest risk of a widespread flooding disaster is expected across the canyons and hills of Southern California, especially in Ventura, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties,” he added.
AccuWeather California Expert Ken Clark said: “The heaviest rain and greatest risk of dangerous conditions is likely along the east-west transverse mountains in the southern part of the state.”
“However, problematic heavy rain will fall throughout the Coast Ranges and the west-facing Sierra Nevada foothills below the snow level,” he added.
‘Life-threatening blizzard conditions’
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said that “in addition to the heavy snow, strong winds can lead to life-threatening blizzard conditions in the mountains”.
“Wind speeds in excess of 50 mph are expected over a wide area of the Golden State, especially in Central California. Winds over the higher terrain can gust to 70 mph,” he added.
WHAT HAPPENS WHEN AN ATMOSPHERIC RIVER REACHES LAND?
When the moisture-laden air moves over mountain ranges such as the Sierra Nevada along the California-Nevada line, the water vapor rises and cools, becoming heavy precipitation that falls as rain or snow, according to NOAA.
While traditional cold winter storms out of the north Pacific build the Sierra snowpack, atmospheric rivers tend to be warm. Snow may still fall at the highest elevations but rain usually falls on the snowpack at lower elevations. That can quickly prompt melting, runoff and flooding and decrease the snowpack needed for California’s water supply.
Pineapple Express is a nickname for a strong atmospheric river in the tropical Pacific near Hawaii.
‘We know it’s going to be bad, and there’s going to be huge impacts'
The incoming storm is unlikely to move on quickly after arriving.
Fox Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said: “The last atmospheric river event that we went through, there was movement.”
“This time there’s going to be less movement, which means extreme rain totals,” she said.
The Los Angeles metro area may be hit by five or more inches between Sunday and the middle of next week.
“This is the type of rain that they cannot handle,” Ms Merwin said. “This is a guaranteed flood setup. There’s no way around it. We know it’s going to be bad, and there’s going to be huge impacts.”
“Everyone, especially those near or in south-facing mountains, needs to start preparing now for possible evacuations during or even before the storm hits,” NWS Los Angeles warned.
‘All areas at risk for life-threatening flooding'
An extreme flash food warning has been issued for Southern California, a rarity in the region, ahead of the arrival of the atmospheric river set to lead to several inches of rain.
On NOAA’s Flash Flood threat scale, the high-risk warning is the most severe and is only used for particularly foreboding forecasts, according to Fox Weather.
“The probabilities of 8-plus inches of rain in 24 hours are high enough to introduce a High Risk for portions of the Southern California Transverse ranges,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said. Parts of the mountains may see as much as 10 inches of rain.
“ALL AREAS, INCLUDING HIGHLY POPULATED URBAN AREAS, WILL BE AT RISK FOR LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING,” NWS Los Angeles wrote on Friday. “Streams and small rivers, as well as the Los Angeles River through the San Fernando Valley and metro LA will rise quickly and turn into very dangerous raging rivers. Many roads will be impassable due to flooding.”
