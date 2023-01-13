California flooding – live: Flash floods, sinkholes shut roads with more storms forecast as rain dents drought
Death toll likely to rise in California as deluge and flash floods set to continue
California was given a brief respite on Thursday from the succession of storms that have soaked the state since the beginning of the year.
As the authorities and residents rushed to recover from existing damage, and flooding and sinkholes continue to cause havoc and block off whole communities, two more storms are forecast to hit on Friday and over the weekend.
The National Weather Service says parts of northwestern and central California have already been hammered by between 10 and 20 inches in the last two weeks, leaving the ground saturated. There are now fears of more devastating flash floods to come.
At least 18 people have now died in incidents linked to the extreme weather with the body of a 43-year-old woman discovered in a submerged vehicle in Sonoma County on Wednesday.
Near the city of Paso Robles, five-year-old Kyle Doan, swept away in the floodwaters when he and his mother got stuck in their car, is still missing.
One small positive of the intense rainfall is that it has made a dent in the severe drought the state has been experiencing.
Terrifying footage has captured the moment a mother and daughter had to be rescued from a sinkhole in Chatsworth, Los Angeles.
Intense flooding caused a sinkhole to open up on Monday night, swallowing two cars.
A mother and daughter were pulled to safety from an SUV.
Gavin Newsom hints at link between floods and the climate crisis
During a visit to badly-impacted Santa Cruz county on Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom hinted at a link between California’s extreme weather and the climate crisis.
“The dries are getting a lot drier the last three years, and the wets are getting a lot wetter. This weather whiplash — is that the new reality?” he said, according to NBC News.
California has been in a state of “megadrought” for the past two decades, intensified by the impacts of global heating, according to UCLA research last year.
The study also found that it could take several years of high precipitation to overcome the mega-drought.
“It’s extremely unlikely that this drought can be ended in one wet year,” UCLA geographer Park Williams said at the time.
Woman’s body found in submerged car in Sonoma County
At least 18 people have now died in incidents linked to the extreme weather with the body of a 43-year-old woman discovered in a submerged vehicle in Sonoma County.
The victim Daphne Fontino had made a final desperate 911 call as her car became trapped in the floodwaters one day earlier.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said that search and rescue teams made the grim discovery along the 6000 block of Trenton-Healdsburg Road, Forestville, on Wednesday morning.
“Our deepest condolences to her family and friends,” the department said in a statement.
As an intense series of storms continues to hammer California, sinkholes have become a major problem. Here’s one that opened up in Orcutt, California.
ICYMI: Flooding arrives in the California desert
California’s famous desert resort city Palm Springs was hit by heavy winter storm flash flooding that saw at least one trapped motorist rescued from their vehicle.
The Palm Springs Fire Department carried out the swift water rescue after flooding in a desert wash in the city. A wash is an area in the desert where water once flowed or that floods during heavy rain or flash flooding.
The rescue began at around 5.45pm on Tuesday evening and took around an hour, according to officials.
Palm Springs residents rescued as California’s desert city is hit by flash floods
Officials say at least 17 people killed by string of intense winter storms across state
How much rain and snow has fallen?
California was in a lull between storms on Thursday, but more precipitation was expected to arrive on Friday and continue through the weekend. Flooding remained a concern, especially along the Salinas River in Monterey County, because so much rain has fallen.
Downtown San Francisco, for example, received nearly 13.6 inches (34.5 centimetres) of rain from Dec. 26 to Jan. 10. Snowfall so far this season at the summit of the Mammoth Mountain resort in the Eastern Sierra hit 444 inches (11.3 metres).
In the Sierra Nevada and other mountains, the water content of the snowpack is more than 200 per cent of normal to date and more than 100 per cent of the 1 April average, when it is historically at its peak, according to the state Department of Water Resources.
“The automated sensors are registering what they would consider a full seasonal snowpack, about what we would expect on April 1,” state climatologist Michael Anderson told reporters this week.
The snowpack supplies roughly a third of California’s water when it melts and runs off into rivers and reservoirs.
Locally, some reservoirs have seen significant rises in water levels but there are still significant deficits to overcome.
Statewide, reservoir storage is only 82 per cent of average for this time of year. The largest reservoir, Shasta, is at just 44 per cent of capacity. That's only 70 per cent of the average to date. The huge Oroville reservoir is closer to its average but at just 49 per cent of capacity.
And there's concern that the rains could abruptly stop. The end of 2021 was marked by significant storms, but the start of 2022 saw months of bone-dry weather.
There are some hints of a drier pattern developing around 20 January, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, during an online briefing this week.
At least 18 people killed in the storms
At least 18 people have now died in incidents linked to the extreme weather in California, according to authorities.
Among the victims is a 43-year-old woman who was discovered in a submerged vehicle in Sonoma County on Wednesday.
In total, more lives have now been lost in the storms than in the past two years of wildfires in California.
Drenching California storms put dent in drought
Atmospheric rivers pounding California since late last year have coated mountains with a full winter’s worth of snow and begun raising reservoir levels — but experts say it will take much more precipitation to reverse the effects of years of drought.
The US Drought Monitor’s weekly update released on Thursday showed that “extreme” drought has been virtually eliminated a week after the worst category — “exceptional” — was washed off the map. Two weeks ago extreme drought covered 35% of California.
Series of drenching California storms put dent in drought
Atmospheric rivers pounding California since late last year have coated mountains with a full winter’s worth of snow and begun raising reservoir levels but experts say it will take much more to precipitation to reverse the effects of years of drought
What to expect on Friday and over the weekend
The West Coast will continue to be stuck in a stormy pattern through this weekend with two low-pressure systems expected to impact the coast. The first system will linger just offshore over the Pacific through Friday, then gradually dissipate Friday night. The second system will approach early Saturday and move onshore by Saturday night. Both systems will be accompanied by ample moisture and produce widespread precipitation.
The most impactful precipitation will remain focused along the coasts of northern California and the Pacific Northwest through Friday night, and then precipitation will expand south on Saturday and east on Sunday.
Northern California has been hammered with heavy precipitation events over the past couple of weeks, and any additional rainfall could pose a threat of flash flooding. This weekend, precipitation will fall as snow in the higher elevations of the West, and heavy mountain snow will be possible in parts of the Sierra Nevada and Cascades. Heavy mountain snow could also be possible for the higher peaks of the central and southern Rockies.
Voices: I’ve already had many terrifying near misses in the California storms - not everyone is as lucky
Based in San Francisco, The Independent’s Josh Marcus and his family have had three near-misses since the deluge began in California. He writes that not everyone is as lucky as they have been.
I’ve had scary near misses in the California storms - not everyone is as lucky
Living through the climate crisis is a long exercise of wondering when your luck will run out
