Climate protesters have been tackled by police at the Trooping of the Colour event after running into the parade during the first official day of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Animal Rebellion (AR) said it disrupted the event in protest at the "Crown's inaction" on the climate emergency and "continued support for the meat, fishing and dairy" industries.

Protesters could be seen running past barriers lining the Trooping the Colour procession route, but were quickly stopped by the heavy police presence.

Crowds of people who had turned out to watch the royal celebrations could be heard booing as the men were taken away by police.

Around 25 climate activists disrupted the royal procession on Pall Mall. The Crown is one of the largest landowners in the UK and AR is calling on the monarchy to do more to tackle greenhouse gas emissions.

AR said it is urging the "immediate transition to a plant-based future and rewilding."

Police officers detain a protester who tried to disrupt the ceremony during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations (REUTERS)

Beau King Houston, one of those taking action: said "The royal family has had decades to lead the way on a just transition to plant-based farming and has failed to do so.

"This transition is common sense and simple, we all win. 76 per cent of currently farmed land could be rewilded and absorb carbon from the atmosphere.

"This would restore nature, spare billions of animals, and present a solution to the climate emergency, all in one act."

Crowds booed as the protesters were taken away (AFP via Getty Images)

Robert Gordon, a spokesperson for the group, said: "These jubilee celebrations are set to cost the taxpayer tens, if not hundreds of millions of pounds.

"All whilst we are struggling through the cost-of-living crisis and families across the country are increasingly reliant on foodbanks.

"Instead, this obscene amount of money could have been used to provide instant food security and kick start a plant-based future where no child is left hungry or terrified by climate collapse. We must reclaim royal land for this."

Police officers on The Mall ahead the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

Several arrests have been made, the Metropolitan Police said.

A group were dragged by police out of the path of a military band as they marched along at around 10.10am.

The Met said the arrests were public order-related for highway obstruction.

The force said on Twitter: “Thank you to the crowd who showed their support by clapping our officers who returned to their post after dealing with the incident swiftly.”