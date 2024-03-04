Blizzard hits California’s Sierra Nevada mountains and closes key highway with more snow to follow: Live
Blizzard warnings were issued for the Sierra Nevada through Sunday
100mph Winds And 12ft Of Snow Expected In California Storm
More snow was forecast in northern California on Monday after an intense blizzard dropped more than 7ft of snow in places.
Highways and ski resorts were closed this weekend amid dangerous whiteout conditions in mountainous areas of California and neighboring Nevada.
While most of the storm has passed through the Sierra Nevada by Monday morning, some additional snow was expected. Scattered thunderstorms were likely and another 2 feet of snow was possible at higher elevations, the National Weather Service office in Sacramento said.
Communities across the region were beginning to dig out from the snowdrifts which had reached the roofs of some homes, and trapped people indoors.
Power had mostly been restored by Monday after more than 40,000 homes suffered outages this weekend. Still, more than 7,500 customers remained without power, according to utility tracker poweroutage.us.
Palisades Tahoe ski resort said that it planned to open on Monday - but that it wasn’t guaranteed. The largest resort on the north end of Lake Tahoe was among several ski mountains that closed most or all chairlifts this weekend because of snow, wind and low visibility. Palisades reported a three-day snow total of 6 feet.
Blizzard shuts interstate in California
The powerful blizzard in the Sierra Nevada shut down a long stretch of Interstate-80 in California.
Read more:
Powerful storm in California and Nevada shuts interstate and dumps snow on mountains
A powerful blizzard is dumping snow in the Sierra Nevada as gusty winds and heavy rain hit lower elevations
Satellites capture the mammoth snowfall on the west coast
Blizzards clobbered the Sierra Nevada Mountains region over the weekend, along with winter storm conditions and strong wind gusts extending across much of the western United States to the edge of the Rocky Mountains, the CIRA research group at Colorado State University posted.
The satellite imagery captured the thick snow bands shifting across the US west.
California snowfall traps people inside
The Sugar Bowl Ski resort near Norden, California posted a video showing just how much snow they got this weekend - so much that they couldn’t get out of the front door.
The resort tweeted on Saturday that they had received 20-24 inches of snow. “We got some digging to do,’ they added.
California’s blizzard in pictures
New storm approaches California
A new storm is coming for the west coast after a blizzard slammed Sierra Nevada, Donner Pass, Truckee and Lake Tahoe areas this weekend, according to meteorologist Jason D. Farhang.
“The forthcoming weather system is comparatively milder, with a moderate cold front gradually forming within the next 12 to 24 hours,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.
“Additional information regarding this system will soon be made available, revealing the emergence of a promising moderate surface cold front that will sweep through the region on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts from 0.45in to 1.2in is acceptable with the new system.”
‘No estimated reopening’ for major freeway
More than 100 miles of I-80 remained closed on Sunday from the Nevada border to Colfax, California.
There is “no estimated time of reopening the freeway,” the California Highway Patrol said.
Watch: Northern California battered by blizzard
Blizzard conditions, monster winds and whiteouts in Tahoe
Struggle to clear roads
Transport crews have been struggling to clear highways after many blowers and plows broke down in the face of extreme snow piles.
“We have been down to 2 of 10 blowers at our central hub in Kingvale and 6 out of 20 from Auburn to the Nevada state line. 80 remains CLOSED with no ETO,” Caltrans District 3, north of Sacramento, reported on Sunday.
How much snow has fallen?
The National Weather Service released the three-day snowfall totals for northern California on Sunday.
Nearly 64 inches fell in parts of the Sierra Nevada while Sugarbowl ski resort, close to the Donner Pass, reported 87 inches.
Another 1-2 ft was still expected above 4000 ft, NWS said, with areas in the upper foothills seeing 1-4 inches.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies