Wall of snow blocks office door at California ski resort during severe storm

A wall of snow blocked an office door at a northern California ski resort on Saturday, 2 March, after a powerful storm dumped more than 10ft (3 metres).

Jon Slaughter's marketing team at Sugar Bowl had to dig down several feet and then tunnel through to the front door to get inside the building during the severe weather.

Staff were confronted by a solid wall of snow filling the door to the outside on the second level of the building.

The ski resort nestled recorded the highest amounts of snow from the storm that began on Thursday and was finally dissipating on Monday, National Weather Service in Sacramento said.