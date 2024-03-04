Roads have been shut and people left without power following an intense blizzard across parts of northern California.

Highways and ski resorts were forced to close on Sunday (3 March) after six feet of snow fell in Lake Tahoe.

Communities across the region were beginning to dig out from the snowdrifts which had reached the roofs of some homes, and trapped people indoors.

More snow is forecast today (4 March), along with scattered thunderstorms, the National Weather Service office in Sacramento said.