A storm that unleashed biblical proportions of rain on California over the past three days started to ease Tuesday, but officials warned residents not to let their guard down yet.
Most of the southern half of the state remained under flood watches Tuesday, and alerts were issued about fast-moving waterways.
A person died Tuesday trying to cross the US-Mexico border into California across the Tijuana River channel, US Customs and Border Protection said. The incident brought the death toll to four after falling trees killed three people in northern California as the region was slammed by hurricane-force winds.
In Los Angeles County, 16 people and five cats were rescued, the Associated Press reported.
The rain is likely to ease into Wednesday. Scattered thunderstorms are still possible in parts of California, the lower Colorado River Valley and Arizona.
The storm, caused by a massive atmospheric river, led to one of the wettest two-day periods in southern California record.In LA’s Westwood neighbourhood, nearly 12 inches of rain fell in 24 hours, according to US Stormwatch. Nearly 400 mudslides have cascaded through Los Angeles, leaving an unknown number of homes damaged.
As of Tuesday evening, more than 125,000 people remain without power.
California firefighters in Placer County, east of Sacramento, posted a warning about the danger of downed power lines.
In the video, downed lines can be seen sparking and even catching fire despite the saturated vegetation. “If you see down lines, call and report, do not touch or attempt to cross,” CAL Fire warned.
Los Angeles county officials warned residents to stay away from streams and rivers due to the serious dangers they posed following the severe storm.
LA County shared a video of firefighters and law enforcement officials on a bridge in the city overlooking a fast-flowing current. “The water can rise quickly and without warning, sweeping away people and objects in its path,” wrote the county of LA.
Californians living at higher elevations were forecasted to have continued snowfall throughout Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Up to 24 inches have already blanketed high-elevation areas of Mount Baldy in Southern California, the NWS reports.
Snow has already devastated a Nevada ski resort, where emergency crews had to rescue four people trapped by an avalanche on Monday.
End of storm ‘in sight’ but Angelenos warned to stay vigilant
Big California storms bring big numbers
The past few days have seen the atmospheric weather systems batter California, record rainfall, wind gusts and mudslides – in some cases smashing previous state records.
Here are some of the big numbers, per the Associated Press, that have been reported since Sunday:
12 inches: One of the rainiest spots in Los Angeles County was in the hills of Bel Air. The neighbourhood – which is around 12 miles to the northwest of the city received 12.01 inches of rain between Sunday and Tuesday morning.
In just two days, downtown Los Angeles got soaked by more than 7 inches — nearly half of the 14.25 inches it normally gets per year, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). According to the NWS despite being just six days into the month it is already the 13th wettest February on record.
102 mph: An immensley powerful wind gust was recorded Sunday at Pablo Point, at an elevation of 932 feet, in Marin County, just north of San Francisco.
While just missing the December 1995 record of 103 mph at Angel Island, “102 is very, very impressive,” said meteorologist Nicole Sarment at the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office.
The top 10 strongest gusts — between 102 and 89 mph — recorded at the height of the weekend’s winds were all in Marin and nearby Santa Clara County, the weather service said.
383: According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), by Tuesday morning, emergency crews had responded to almost 400 mudslides across Los Angeles.
The mudslides closed roads across the city and prompted ongoing evacuation orders in canyon neighborhoods with burn scars from recent wildfires. That number could rise because rain was still falling, saturating already sodden hillsides that threatened to give way, authorities said.
So far seven buildings have been deemed uninhabitable, with at least 10 were yellow-tagged, meaning residents could go back to get their belongings but could not stay there because of the damage.
45 people from Isla Vista, California have been evacuated from their homes after rain dangerously eroded a cliff, local outlet News Channel 3-12 reports.
Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps said no injuries have been reported as local officials evacuate the area.
“The storms underscore the pressing need for bluff and cliff safety, as seen by a bluff facing balcony collapse at a private property in IV this morning,” Ms Capps said in a statement.
Firefighters responded to a heavy debris flow in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles on Sunday night, evacuating seven homes. Residents tell Mike Bedigan they had 'not even remotely had anything like this before'
