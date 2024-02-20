California battered by mudslides and flooding as storm continues: Live
Latest in back-to-back storms may bring tornadoes in the Sacramento Valley
Floodwaters rush through Montecito, California on Monday afternoon
Much of California is on flood watch on Tuesday as some regions approach ten inches of total rainfall and brace for possible tornadoes.
As the storm continues, the state is seeing flash flooding and reports of landslides in Los Angeles. Flood watches for other regions, including the Bay Area, Sacramento and San Diego are still in effect as of Tuesday morning.
Officials are warning Californians to avoid road travel and prepare for power outages, mud or rock slides and coastal flooding. Portions of the US-101 and Pacific Coast Highway were blocked on Monday as rainfall intensified and floodwaters rushed onto the major roadway.
Meanwhile, Santa Barbara County officials issued evacuation warnings for waterfront neighbourhoods which could persist through Wednesday.
Tornadoes are also possible in the Sacramento Valley region, according to forecasters, along with the slight risk of severe thunderstorms over parts of inland northern California. Supercells, which can cause tornadoes and hail, began to form over central California.
Many parts of California are already saturated from the heavy rain after a storm earlier this month caused hundreds of landslides so far.
Landslides reported in Southern California
Landslides are already impacting Southern California amid this week’s torrential downpour, Fox Weather reports.
This comes after Los Angeles alone saw 400 mudslides earlier this month from a historic series of atmospheric storms that battered the state.
ICYMI: Several neighbourhoods under evacuation warnings in Santa Barbara County
Santa Barbara County officials have issued evacuation warnings for waterfront neighbourhoods as a destructive storm hits the region.
The warnings come amid threats of flash flooding and landslides from excessive rain, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management said in a statement. The risk will persist through Wednesday.
IN PICTURES: Road closures, flooding on Southern California freeways on Monday morning
ICYMI: Los Angeles officials prepare shelters for unhoused people amid storm
Los Angeles city officials have opened winter weather shelters for unhoused people as a powerful storm hits the region, according to a statement from Mayor Karen Bass.
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority outreach workers will also be offering transportation and hotel vouchers, the statement reads.
Earlier this month, the city faced heavy criticism from community organisers over their efforts to protect the unhoused population during a record-breaking storm.
“[The system] is not designed to help anyone that’s actually out there… It was such an abysmal response,” community organiser Carla Orendorff told The Independent several days ago.
Read more about Ms Orendorff’s response and the impact of storms on unhoused people in Los Angeles, California from Mike Bedigan:
LA authorities’ response to homeless citizens during California storms ‘abysmal’
Community organisers say that contact with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has been difficult, exacerbated by the fact that many seeking shelter do not have phones or internet access
ICYMI: Watch as floodwaters rush through Santa Barbara County
ICYMI: California residents survey damage caused by historic storms: ‘We were in shock’
During torrential downpours earlier this month, firefighters responded to a heavy debris flow in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, evacuating seven homes.
Residents told Mike Bedigan they had “not even remotely had anything like this before”.
Read more:
SEE IT: High surf slams California’s Bay Area on Monday afternoon
SEE IT: Satellite imagery of ‘gravity waves’ rippling across California as storm blows through the state
What are supercells, the weather phenomena forming over California today?
Supercells are beginning to form over California today, worsening an already severe weather situation in the state.
Supercells are storm systems that generate rotating winds and a strong updraft — meaning they can cause both hail and tornadoes in the regions they impact.
These supercells come as parts of California are already under tornado threats — and heavy thunderstorms are threatening much of the state.
Tornado warnings expire for seven California towns
As of 7pm Pacific Time, the latest bulletin from the National Weather Service (NWS) remains largely unchanged from earlier this afternoon.
"Gusty southerly winds will continue thru early this evening, especially over the Ventura County and LA County mountains and the Antelope Valley, where wind advisories remain in effect until 6pm," the NWS said.
"Additional rainfall tonight through Wed morning is expected to be highest over LA County, with 1.5 to three inches for the coast and valleys, and two to four inches in the mountains, with most of the rain falling tonight through Tue.
"Tornado warnings for Meadow Valley, Belden, Tobin, Kelly Ridge, Berry Creek, and Meadow Valley, had expired as of 4:30pm local time, according to the NWS's tornado-focused account on X (formerly Twitter).
A tornado warning for Georgetown in northeastern California also expired at 6:45pm, according to the NWS's Sacramento branch.
