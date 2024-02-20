California battered by mudslides and flooding as storm continues: Live

✕ Close Floodwaters rush through Montecito, California on Monday afternoon

Much of California is on flood watch on Tuesday as some regions approach ten inches of total rainfall and brace for possible tornadoes.

As the storm continues, the state is seeing flash flooding and reports of landslides in Los Angeles. Flood watches for other regions, including the Bay Area, Sacramento and San Diego are still in effect as of Tuesday morning.

Officials are warning Californians to avoid road travel and prepare for power outages, mud or rock slides and coastal flooding. Portions of the US-101 and Pacific Coast Highway were blocked on Monday as rainfall intensified and floodwaters rushed onto the major roadway.

Meanwhile, Santa Barbara County officials issued evacuation warnings for waterfront neighbourhoods which could persist through Wednesday.

Tornadoes are also possible in the Sacramento Valley region, according to forecasters, along with the slight risk of severe thunderstorms over parts of inland northern California. Supercells, which can cause tornadoes and hail, began to form over central California.

Many parts of California are already saturated from the heavy rain after a storm earlier this month caused hundreds of landslides so far.