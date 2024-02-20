Santa Barbara evacuates for flood threat as California cities see rare tornado warning: Live
Latest in back-to-back storms may bring tornadoes in the Sacramento Valley
Floodwaters rush through Montecito, California on Monday afternoon
Almost the entire state of California is on flood watch on Monday as some regions approach ten inches of total rainfall and brace for possible tornadoes.
Santa Barbara County officials have issued evacuation warnings for waterfront neighbourhoods as a destructive storm hits the region. The warning could persist through Wednesday.
Meanwhile, more than 37 million people in the state are facing strong winds, torrential rain and heavy mountain snow until Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Tornadoes are also possible in the Sacramento Valley region, according to forecasters, along with the slight risk of severe thunderstorms over parts of inland northern California. Supercells, which can cause tornadoes and hail, have started to form over central California.
Officials are warning Californians to avoid road travel and prepare for power outages, mud or rock slides and coastal flooding. Portions of the US-101 and Pacific Coast Highway are already blocked as rainfall intensifies and floodwaters rush onto the major roadway.
Meanwhile, some of California’s most iconic cities, like Calabasas and Malibu, are under flash flood warnings until this evening.
Many parts of California are already saturated from the heavy rain and there have been hundreds of landslides so far.
California residents survey damage caused by historic storms: 'We were in shock'
During torrential downpours earlier this month, firefighters responded to a heavy debris flow in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, evacuating seven homes.
Residents told Mike Bedigan they had “not even remotely had anything like this before”.
Read more:
SEE IT: High surf slams California’s Bay Area on Monday afternoon
SEE IT: Satellite imagery of ‘gravity waves’ rippling across California as storm blows through the state
What are supercells, the weather phenomena forming over California today?
Supercells are beginning to form over California today, worsening an already severe weather situation in the state.
Supercells are storm systems that generate rotating winds and a strong updraft — meaning they can cause both hail and tornadoes in the regions they impact.
These supercells come as parts of California are already under tornado threats — and heavy thunderstorms are threatening much of the state.
Tornado warnings expire for seven California towns
As of 7pm Pacific Time, the latest bulletin from the National Weather Service (NWS) remains largely unchanged from earlier this afternoon.
"Gusty southerly winds will continue thru early this evening, especially over the Ventura County and LA County mountains and the Antelope Valley, where wind advisories remain in effect until 6pm," the NWS said.
"Additional rainfall tonight through Wed morning is expected to be highest over LA County, with 1.5 to three inches for the coast and valleys, and two to four inches in the mountains, with most of the rain falling tonight through Tue.
"Tornado warnings for Meadow Valley, Belden, Tobin, Kelly Ridge, Berry Creek, and Meadow Valley, had expired as of 4:30pm local time, according to the NWS's tornado-focused account on X (formerly Twitter).
A tornado warning for Georgetown in northeastern California also expired at 6:45pm, according to the NWS's Sacramento branch.
Road closures hit all over LA County
Numerous roads have been closed and residential areas evacuated due to the risk of floods and mudflows.
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation warning for some parts of Santa Maria Road near Topanga Canyon, northwest of the city proper, lasting through 9am on Wednesday.
Residents should prepare to evacuated rapidly if the situation worsens, the department said, while those who would need extra time (such as people with pets and livestock) should leave immediately.
Los Angeles County officials also issued an alert for debris flows in the northern San Fernando Valley, saying evacuations may be ordered if conditions require it.
Part of Mullholland Drive remained closed to through traffic on Monday evening following landslides earlier this month, while the Pacific Coast Highway will be closed between 6pm and 7am every night between Sycamore Canyon Road and Las Posas Road in Ventura County.
Southern California rainfall total approaches 10 inches in some areas
Over the last two days, nearly 10 inches of rain fell in Santa Barbara County, California, according to the National Weather Service. Other nearby counties mostly saw 6-8 inches of rain.
Several Santa Barbara County neighbourhoods are under evacuation warnings as rain continues, brining threats of flash floods.
Wind gusts hit over 60 miles per hour this weekend
As a brutal storm blows into California, wind gusts peaked at 61 miles per hour in the state’s southern region yesterday.
Meanwhile, Santa Rosa island, just off the state’s coast, saw peak gusts of 63 miles per hour.
Elsewhere in Southern California, wind gusts peaked in the 40s and 50s, according to the National Weather Service. Gusts are only expected to worsen as the storm blows through the state until Wednesday.
Fresh concerns for LA County about this week's atmospheric river storms
Weather officials said there is “concern” for Los Angeles County ahead of today’s new atmospheric river weather system that threatens to bring more potential destruction to the area.
The National Weather Service (NWS) Los Angeles says that overly saturated ground – a result of recent poor weather and flooding – may raise the chances of further landslides in and around LA.
California was previously battered by similar weather systems, during which nine people were killed, and billions of dollars worth of damage was incurred.
Read more about officials' concerns about today's storm from Mike Bedigan:
Fresh concerns for LA County ahead of new California atmospheric river storms
Weather officials said that overly saturated ground – a result of recent poor weather and flooding – may raise the chances of further landslides in and around LA
Ten inches of snow in California mountains
More than ten inches of snow hit the central Sierra Nevada Mountains, according to the University of California, Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab. Another two feet could blanket the region by Wednesday morning.
