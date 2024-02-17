Jump to content

1708213368

New storms raise risk of flash flooding in California wine country before moving south: Live

Concern in areas already saturated by weeks of rain in California as storm set to hit LA and rest of SoCal

Mike Bedigan,Louise Boyle
Saturday 17 February 2024 23:41
Weather report shows back-to-back storms set to slam California this weekend

Back-to-back storms are heading for the US west coast, bringing more heavy downpours and raising the risk of flash flooding.

A plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean is set to surge over the region on Saturday, the National Weather Service said. The downpours will start across southern Oregon and northern California on Friday night before moving down into central and southern California later this weekend.

Forecasters said that there was a “slight risk” of excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding from Humboldt to Sonoma counties, the heart of California’s wine country, on Saturday.

A flood watch has been issued for parts of northern California, including the city of San Francisco, and portions of the Central Coast, from Sunday morning until Wednesday morning.

Although conditions are not expected to be as severe as the impacts of an atmospheric, “river in the sky” event which hit the state last week, officials say there is cause for concern.

Many parts of California are already saturated from the heavy rain and there have been hundreds of landslides so far.

1708212600

What is an atmospheric river?

As Californians brace themselves for the next one, here’s a look at the phenomenon:

What is an atmospheric river?

These weather phenomenon occur globally but are common on the US West Coast

Mike Bedigan17 February 2024 23:30
1708207247

Updated forecast for LA County area

See the below updated National Weath Service (NWS) forecast for the Los Angeles County area:

Today (Saturday) is the start of several days of wet weather for the region.

A 521 dam low pressure system currently about 1000 miles west of Seattle will continue to funnel high clouds over the region, making for a partly to mostly cloudy day today.

The cold front associated with this system will move across the area today, with a slight chance of rain starting as early as dawn this morning for the Central Coast. This system will move through the area this afternoon through tonight, with the rain tapering off as it moves through Ventura and into L.A.

Counties. Rainfall totals will be around 0.25 to 0.50 inches for western San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties with amounts nearing 1 to 1.5 inches for the Santa Lucias and other south facing slopes.

Across Ventura and L.A. Counties, rainfall totals through Sunday morning are expected to be less than 0.10 inches, with a majority of L.A. County having the potential for no rain whatsoever for this first front.

In terms of winds with this front, models seem to be less than enthused with the speeds, with sub-advisory southerly winds at best.

Mike Bedigan17 February 2024 22:00
1708205400

Flash flooding risks for California wine country

Forecasters warned that there was a slight risk of excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding on Saturday from Humboldt to Sonoma counties, the heart of California wine country.

A rate of 1-2 inches of rainfall per hour was possible, the National Weather said in its latest briefing.

The region was struck by torrential downpours during an atmospheric river-driven event which led to flooding earlier this month.

And in January, about 13,000 residents of a flood-prone area of Sonoma County were evacuated after the swollen Russian River threatened to burst its banks.

A closed roadway is seen flooded in Sonoma, California on February 4, 2024

(AFP via Getty Images)
Mike Bedigan17 February 2024 21:30
1708201800

Fresh concerns for LA County ahead of new California atmospheric river storms

Weather officials say there is “concern” for Los Angeles County ahead of a new atmospheric river weather system that threatens to bring more potential destruction to the area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Los Angeles says that overly saturated ground – a result of recent poor weather and flooding – may raise the chances of further landslides in and around LA.

California was previously battered by similar weather systems, during which nine people were killed, and billions of dollars worth of damage was incurred.

Fresh concerns for LA County ahead of new California atmospheric river storms

Weather officials said that overly saturated ground – a result of recent poor weather and flooding – may raise the chances of further landslides in and around LA

Mike Bedigan17 February 2024 20:30
1708197887

Mike Bedigan17 February 2024 19:24
1708194540

Watch: California storms have replenished the state’s reservoirs

'Far better shape': California storms replenish state's reservoirs
Mike Bedigan17 February 2024 18:29
1708191180

Dark skies, bad weather could have led to fatal California helicopter crash that killed six people

US safety investigators are looking into what caused last week's helicopter crash that killed the CEO of one of Nigeria’s largest banks and five others.

Read the full story here:

Dark skies, bad weather could have led to fatal California helicopter crash that killed 6

U.S. safety investigators are looking into what caused last week's helicopter crash that killed the CEO of one of Nigeria’s largest banks and five others

Mike Bedigan17 February 2024 17:33
1708188385

Saturday weather a ‘primer’ for next week’s storms

Forecasters from the National Weather Service (NWS) expect Saturday’s system to be lighter but to act as a “primer” for the next storm.

Any rain that falls will make it harder for the ground to absorb rain during the next one, increasing the risk of flooding, they said.

California Storms

(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Mike Bedigan17 February 2024 16:46
1708184356

LA authorities’ response to homeless citizens during California storms dubbed ‘abysmal’

Community organisers say that contact with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has been difficult, exacerbated by the fact that many seeking shelter do not have phones or internet access.

Read the full story here:

LA authorities' response to homeless citizens during California storms 'abysmal'

Community organisers say that contact with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has been difficult, exacerbated by the fact that many seeking shelter do not have phones or internet access

Mike Bedigan17 February 2024 15:39
1708176660

Snow for the Sierras

More heavy snow is on the way for the Sierra Nevada, Shasta and Trinity mountains on Saturday night as the atmospheric river system moves inland, the National Weather Service said.

A total of 1-2 feet of snow are possible over the Sierra this weekendm while 1-3 feet is likely over the Trinity and Shasta Mountains.

A winter weather advisory is in place for the region around Lake Tahoe in northern California.

Louise Boyle17 February 2024 13:31

