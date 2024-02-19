California atmospheric river brings tornado threat to parts of state as 37 million face flood warnings: Live
The Storm Prediction Center said on Monday morning that this latest storm may also bring tornadoes in the Sacramento Valley region while there is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms over parts of inland northern California
More than 37 million people across California are currently under flood warnings with up to 10 inches of rain and possible tornadoes expected in parts of the state.
The National Weather Service forecast that strong winds, rain and high elevation of snow will hammer parts of California from Monday through Wednesday.
Californians were warned to prepare for power outages, mud or rock slides and coastal flooding, with the agency urging people to avoid flooded roadways and make flood preparations in their homes.
The Storm Prediction Center said on Monday morning that this latest storm may also bring tornadoes in the Sacramento Valley region while there is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms over parts of inland northern California.
This latest atmospheric river began slamming the state on Sunday – marking just the latest in a series of storms in recent weeks.
Although conditions are not expected to be as severe as the impacts of last week’s storm, officials say there is cause for concern. Many parts of California are already saturated from the heavy rain and there have been hundreds of landslides so far.
Watch: Rock landslide covers street with trees and debris in California
In pictures: Scenes of destruction in California
Across California, residents were still battling the impacts of last week’s atmospheric river-driven storms which caused flash flooding and hundreds of devastating mudslides.
Flood watch in LA County to start at 4am on Monday morning
Second atmospheric river weather system to stay until Wednesday
The second atmospheric river weather system to hit the West Coast in recent weeks is expected to last until Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) has said.
A forecast on Sunday said that following a brief period of isolated, light showers across the region, a stronger storm system moves into the area by the afternoon.
“This second system will stick around into Wednesday and bring periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, cooler temperatures, high-elevation snow, and a slight chance of thunderstorms,” the NWS said.
“Dry weather with warming temperatures are expected to follow on Thursday and Friday.”
Sodden blankets, swollen hands and police sweeps: Surviving on the streets during LA’s historic storm
Devastating storms have battered California this winter, bringing death and destruction to major cities including Los Angeles. Members of the homeless community, some of the most vulnerable people during extreme weather events, shared their stories of survival with Mike Bedigan.
Read the full report here:
Sodden blankets, swollen hands: Surviving on the streets during LA’s historic storm
Devastating storms have battered the West Cost recently, bringing death and destruction to major cities including Los Angeles. As the city starts its recovery, members of the homeless community share their stories of survival with Mike Bedigan
On the edge
Aerial images show homes along Scenic Drive standing on the edge of a cliff above the Pacific Ocean after a landslide following heavy rains in Dana Point, California, on February 15.
Dark skies, bad weather could have led to fatal California helicopter crash that killed six people
US safety investigators are looking into what caused last week's helicopter crash that killed the CEO of one of Nigeria’s largest banks and five others.
Read the full story here:
Dark skies, bad weather could have led to fatal California helicopter crash that killed 6
U.S. safety investigators are looking into what caused last week's helicopter crash that killed the CEO of one of Nigeria’s largest banks and five others
NorCal wind advisory in place until 4am Tuesday
Conditions ‘not ideal’ for atmospheric river weather system
Weather officials say that the latest storm in California is expected to move through quicker than the devastating atmospheric river that parked itself over the south of the state earlier this month, turning roads into rivers, causing hundreds of landslides and killing at least nine people.
“It’s not the ideal setup for an atmospheric river, but it does have some of the characteristics,” including a band of subtropical moisture bringing up the rear of the storm, said Brayden Murdock, meteorologist for the National Weather Service (NWS).
“Otherwise it’s just a cold front.”
Dark storm clouds loom over Genesis Invitational golf tournament in LA
Storm clouds loomed on Sunday during the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament in Los Angeles.
The competition took place at Riviera Country Club, in the Pacific Palisades area of the city.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies