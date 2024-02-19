✕ Close Weather report shows back-to-back storms set to slam California this weekend

More than 37 million people across California are currently under flood warnings with up to 10 inches of rain and possible tornadoes expected in parts of the state.

The National Weather Service forecast that strong winds, rain and high elevation of snow will hammer parts of California from Monday through Wednesday.

Californians were warned to prepare for power outages, mud or rock slides and coastal flooding, with the agency urging people to avoid flooded roadways and make flood preparations in their homes.

The Storm Prediction Center said on Monday morning that this latest storm may also bring tornadoes in the Sacramento Valley region while there is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms over parts of inland northern California.

This latest atmospheric river began slamming the state on Sunday – marking just the latest in a series of storms in recent weeks.

Although conditions are not expected to be as severe as the impacts of last week’s storm, officials say there is cause for concern. Many parts of California are already saturated from the heavy rain and there have been hundreds of landslides so far.