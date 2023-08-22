Tropical Storm Hilary – live: Death Valley gets one year’s rain in a day as new flood warnings issued
Hilary, now downgraded to a post-tropical storm, marches northward, prompting flood watches and warnings in half a dozen states
Crews work to clear mud and debris from California roads after Storm Hilary
Tropical Storm Hilary brought a year’s worth of rain to Death Valley in a single day – the wettest 24 hours on record for the region – as it flooded roads and toppled trees across California.
Hilary, now downgraded to a post-tropical storm, dumped 2.2 inches over Death Valley on Sunday, which is the average yearly precipitation for the region.
After hammering California, Hilary now marches northward, prompting flood watches and warnings in half a dozen states.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami warned that “continued life-threatening and locally catastrophic flooding” was expected over portions of the southwestern US, following record-breaking rainfall.
Forecasters said the threat for flooding in states farther north was highest across much of southeastern Oregon into the west-central mountains of Idaho, with potential thunderstorms and localised torrential rains on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, dramatic scenes showed rescuers reaching people through roads covered in mud and debris.
In Cathedral City, near Palm Springs, rescuers drove a bulldozer through mud to a swamped care home and rescued 14 residents by scooping them up.
In Palm Springs, officials revealed that the storm had fully cut off the area.
Tropical Storm Hilary’s path brings much-needed rain over deadly Washington wildfires
From the collision of deadly, climate-driven disasters in the United States emerged a small sliver of good fortune on Monday, writes Louise Boyle.
Tropical Story Hillary, which has deluged Mexico, California and Nevada, is now bringing much-needed rain over the wildfires raging in Washington state as the system moves north.
Washington governor declares state of emergency
Mapped: The path of Tropical Storm Hilary bringing heavy rain and floods to California, Nevada and Mexico
Tropical Storm Hilary is expected to drive north through southern California into Nevada over the course of Monday having already brought heavy rain and flooding to the desert region, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers.
Although Hilary has weakened from hurricane status, millions expect more flooding and mudslides to come.
The Pacific front had drifted north along the coast of Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula before it made landfall on Sunday in a sparsely populated area about 150 miles south of Ensenada.
Storm Hilary brings a year's worth of rain for Death Valley
Death Valley in California, known for its extremely hot temperatures, saw its "wettest day on record in 112 years" on Sunday, according to data shared by Weather Channel senior meteorologist Jonathan Erdman on Twitter.
Tropical storm Hilary dumped 2.2 inches of rain over Death Valley on Sunday, which also happens to be the average yearly precipitation for the region.
Like the rest of California, Death Valley was also under threat of flooding with the national park remaining close as mud and debris cut off roads.
Video: Crews work to clear mud and debris from California roads after Storm Hilary
Rescuers drive bulldozer through mud to reach senior citizens stuck in care home
In a dramatic scene, rescue officials in the desert community of Cathedral City, near Palm Springs, drove a bulldozer through mud to a swamped care home and rescued 14 residents by scooping them up and carrying them to safety, fire chief Michael Contreras said.
They were among 46 rescues the city performed between late on Sunday night and the next afternoon from mud and water standing up to 5 feet (1.5 metres.)
“We were able to put the patients into the scoop. It’s not something that I’ve ever done in my 34 years as a firefighter, but disasters like this really cause us to have to look at those means of rescue that aren’t in the book and that we don’t do everyday,” he said at a news conference.
Palm Springs left completely cut off from rest of state by Tropical Storm Hilary flooding: ‘We’re stuck’
Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Palm Springs with over half of a year’s worth of rain in mere hours – and cut off the city’s emergency services.
California officials declared a local state of emergency due to “unprecedented rainfall and flooding of local roadways and at least one swift water rescue.” City officials also urged residents to stay home and to “avoid driving during these dangerous conditions.”
Dozens of cars are trapped in floodwaters across the city as well as in surrounding communities, according to ABC7.
“There’s no way in or out of Palm Springs and that’s the case for the majority of the Coachella Valley. We’re all stuck. Our major freeway, I-10, is also closed in both directions. This is a very extreme situation at the moment,” said Palm Springs Mayor Grace Garner on Monday.
Storm Hilary to batter Oregon and Idaho after flooding California
Hilary, the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, flooded roads, toppled trees and forced a rescue by bulldozer of more than a dozen older residents trapped by mud in a care home on Monday as it now marches northward, prompting flood watches and warnings in half a dozen states.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Hilary had lost much of its steam and only vestiges of the storm were heading over the Rocky Mountains, but it warned that "continued life-threatening and locally catastrophic flooding" was expected over portions of the southwestern US, following record-breaking rainfall.
Forecasters said the threat for flooding in states farther north was highest across much of southeastern Oregon into the west-central mountains of Idaho, with potential thunderstorms and localised torrential rains on Tuesday.
VIDEO: Mudflows gush down a hillside as Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in Southern California
Mudflows rushed down a hillside as Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Southern California.
Footage shows the muddy torrents sweeping away rocks between State Route 2 and Sheep Creek on 20 August.
Drivers were advised to stay off SR-2 also known as the Angeles Crest Highway, in the Angeles National Forest as any trace of the road was no longer visible.
Millions of Americans were under flood and high-wind warnings as the storm moved north, unleashing heavy rains from the California-Mexico border to Las Vegas and beyond.
British expat in LA describes ‘biblical’ scenes amid Storm Hilary and earthquake
A British expat living in Los Angeles has said Storm Hilary turned the street outside his house into a “river” which you could have “canoed down”, describing the tempest and concurrent earthquake as “biblical”.
Tim Amoui, originally from Haslemere in Surrey, and his American partner Shayda Frost, 37, “battened down the hatches” after receiving Government emergency alerts to his phone advising “flood warning, danger to life” on Sunday.
The 34-year-old businessman said the situation deteriorated rapidly and became “more apocalyptic” overnight on Sunday when the Californian city was struck by a 5.1 magnitude earthquake.
VIDEO: Cars drive through floodwater after Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in California
Footage shows cars driving through floods after Tropical Storm Hilary hit California.
The video, posted to Snapchat, shows cars navigating floodwater after torrential rains in the city of Coachella.
Southern California faced its its first tropical storm in 84 years, with the threat of flooding, blackouts, high winds and tornadoes.
Millions of Americans were under flood and high-wind warnings as the storm moved north, unleashing heavy rains from the California-Mexico border to Las Vegas and beyond.
