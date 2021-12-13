Kentucky tornado news – latest: Six children confirmed dead as map shows path of destruction in four states
Deadly tornadoes devastate midwestern US
The death toll from tornadoes that ripped through six states on Friday night may well surpass 100 in Kentucky alone, the governor warned.
Gov Andy Beshear suggested that the event was the most devastating tornado event in the state’s history, with 64 confirmed dead and 100 still missing as of Monday morning.
Dozens more deaths have been confirmed across Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Illinois, where workers were trapped in an Amazon warehouse when it collapsed, killing six people.
A map from the National Weather Service shows one supercell, which may have been a single tornado or a family of them, which is believed to have carved a 250-mile path across four states, potentially shattering a 1925 record.
Among the confirmed victims of the tornadoes are 43-year-old Kentucky judge Brian Crick, 84-year-old Missouri grandmother Ollie Borgmann, 46-year-old Amazon worker Larry Virden in Illinois and two children ages three and five in Kentucky.
At an emotional press conference on Monday, Gov Beshear said the victims in his state ranged in age from five months old to 86 years old - with six under the age of 18.
Two-month-old girl dies from tornado injuries
A two-month-old girl is believed to be the youngest victim killed by tornadoes in Kentucky.
Parents Douglas and Jackie Koon confirmed the death of their infant daughter Oaklynn in a Facebook post on Monday, three days after their home was levelled by a twister.
“At least I know who will be watching over you up there for me. My dad,” her father wrote. “God this doesn’t seem real.”
It is unclear if Oaklynn’s death was included in the updated toll of 64 announced by Governor Andy Beshear this morning. The governor had said the youngest victim killed was five months old.
Fewer fatalities than feared at Kentucky candle factory
Workers on the night shift at Mayfield Consumer Products were in the middle of the holiday rush, cranking out candles, when a tornado closed in on the factory and the word went out: “Duck and cover.”
Autumn Kirks pulled down her safety goggles and took shelter, tossing aside wax and fragrance buckets to make room. She glanced away from her boyfriend, Lannis Ward, and when she looked back, he was gone.
Gov Andy Beshear initially said Saturday that only 40 of the 110 people working in the factory at the time were rescued, and that “it’ll be a miracle if anybody else is found alive in it.” But on Sunday, the candle company said that while eight were confirmed dead and eight remained missing, more than 90 others had been located.
Who are the tornado victims?
Deaths have been confirmed in at least five of the six states hit by a number of tornadoes over the weekend. The death toll is feared to be more than 100 in Kentucky alone, but casualties have also been reported in Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, with fatalities confirmed in all but one of the states.
78 confirmed dead in five states as of midday Monday
As of midday Monday, the confirmed death toll from tornadoes that tore across six states stood at 78.
Below is a state-by-state breakdown:
Kentucky - 64
Illinois - 6
Tennessee - 4
Missouri - 2
Arkansas - 2
McConnell thanks Biden for disaster declaration
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, thanked President Joe Biden for approving the state’s major disaster declaration in the aftermath of Friday’s tornadoes.
Mr McConnell extended his appreciation in a tweet on Monday after Governor Andy Beshear said Mr Biden was planning to visit the state.
RECAP: Kentucky governor’s emotional update
Gov Beshear fought back tears as he provided an update on search efforts on Monday morning.
With 64 fatalities confirmed and 105 people still missing, the governor said of the death toll: “Undoubtedly there will be more.”
The dead ranged in age from five months old to 86 years old, with six minor victims and 18 who have yet to be identified, Gov Beshear said. Deaths were reported in eight counties, while 18 sustained damage from tornadoes.
The governor has previously said he believes the death toll statewide will top 100. On Monday he predicted it could take weeks to develop a full account of the devastation.
He tearfully told viewers: “I’m really sorry. You’re not supposed to lose people like this, and to not know and not have the information has got to make it that much harder.”
Was the Kentucky tornado outbreak linked to climate change?
The calendar said December but the warm moist air screamed of springtime. Add an eastbound storm front guided by a La Nina weather pattern into that mismatch and it spawned tornadoes that killed dozens over five US states.
Tornadoes in December are unusual, but not unheard of. But the ferocity and path length of Friday night’s tornadoes likely put them in a category of their own, meteorologists say. One of the twisters — if it is confirmed to have been just one — likely broke a nearly 100-year-old record for how long a tornado stayed on the ground in a path of destruction, experts said.
“One word: remarkable; unbelievable would be another,” said Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Victor Gensini. “It was really a late spring type of setup in in the middle of December.”
Warm weather was a crucial ingredient in this tornado outbreak, but whether climate change is a factor is not quite as clear, meteorologists say.
Biden to visit Kentucky
Gov Beshear said President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Kentucky to tour destruction from the tornadoes.
He said a date for the visit has not been set.
The governor also said the main tornado that struck his state could turn out to be a level EF5. He acknowledged that in events of that severity, “what we can do to protect ourselves is limited”.
64 dead in Kentucky and 100 still missing
Gov Beshear announced 64 people have been confirmed dead in Kentucky and more than 100 are still missing as of Monday morning.
The deaths came from eight different counties, with victims ranging in age from five months old to 86 years old - with six under the age of 18.
The governor said it could take weeks to conclude a full assessment of damage in the state.
WATCH: Kentucky governor gives update on damage
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a press conference on Monday morning to provide an update on damage from Friday’s tornados.
Watch below:
