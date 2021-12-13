✕ Close Deadly tornadoes devastate midwestern US

The death toll from tornadoes that ripped through six states on Friday night may well surpass 100 in Kentucky alone, the governor warned.

Gov Andy Beshear suggested that the event was the most devastating tornado event in the state’s history, with 64 confirmed dead and 100 still missing as of Monday morning.

Dozens more deaths have been confirmed across Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Illinois, where workers were trapped in an Amazon warehouse when it collapsed, killing six people.

A map from the National Weather Service shows one supercell, which may have been a single tornado or a family of them, which is believed to have carved a 250-mile path across four states, potentially shattering a 1925 record.

Among the confirmed victims of the tornadoes are 43-year-old Kentucky judge Brian Crick, 84-year-old Missouri grandmother Ollie Borgmann, 46-year-old Amazon worker Larry Virden in Illinois and two children ages three and five in Kentucky.

At an emotional press conference on Monday, Gov Beshear said the victims in his state ranged in age from five months old to 86 years old - with six under the age of 18.