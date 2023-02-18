✕ Close Devastating aftermath of Ohio train derailment revealed in shocking drone footage

Video has emerged of an apparently heavily-contaminated creek in East Palestine, Ohio, two weeks after a freight train laden with toxic materials derailed and leaked into the community.

The clip, posted by tech blogger Nick Sortor on Thursday, is tagged in East Palestine. In the minute-long clip, a woman throws a heavy stone into the creek and when the ripples settle, large oily spots appear on the surface.

“It’s all in the bottom of the creekbed,” the woman says. The video has been viewed millions of times.

It is not clear what relation the creek has to the town’s drinking water supply. The US Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday: “In East Palestine, residents get their water from a few different sources – which are all actively being tested by the state and local governments, with EPA’s support.”

On 3rd February, around 50 rail cars of a Norfolk Southern train, some carrying hazardous materials, careened off the tracks in the small town. Clean-up crews subsequently carried out a controlled burn on flammable substances sending noxious clouds billowing across the area.