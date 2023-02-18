Ohio train derailment — updates: Trump plans East Palestine visit as water contamination fears grow
Rail company Norfolk Southern has a checkered past of deadly accidents and silencing whistleblowers long before the Ohio derailment
Video has emerged of an apparently heavily-contaminated creek in East Palestine, Ohio, two weeks after a freight train laden with toxic materials derailed and leaked into the community.
The clip, posted by tech blogger Nick Sortor on Thursday, is tagged in East Palestine. In the minute-long clip, a woman throws a heavy stone into the creek and when the ripples settle, large oily spots appear on the surface.
“It’s all in the bottom of the creekbed,” the woman says. The video has been viewed millions of times.
It is not clear what relation the creek has to the town’s drinking water supply. The US Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday: “In East Palestine, residents get their water from a few different sources – which are all actively being tested by the state and local governments, with EPA’s support.”
On 3rd February, around 50 rail cars of a Norfolk Southern train, some carrying hazardous materials, careened off the tracks in the small town. Clean-up crews subsequently carried out a controlled burn on flammable substances sending noxious clouds billowing across the area.
Trump planning to visit East Palestine after train derailment
Donald Trump is gearing up to visit East Palestine, Ohio, as it continues to grapple with the consequences of a train derailment earlier this month.
The former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr, announced the plans via Twitter on Friday night.
“Breaking News: Trump will visit East Palestine, Ohio next week,” he wrote. “If our “leaders” are too afraid to actually lead real leaders will step up and fill the void.”
Mr Trump appeared to confirm the report on Truth Social, writing: “Great people who need help, NOW!”
Fox News reported that Mr Trump will meet with East Palestine residents on Wednesday, almost three weeks after the 3 February derailment.
East Palestine livestock owners race to protect their animals after train derailment
The Independent’s Graig Graziosi reported on the ground in East Palestine this week, documenting residents’ growing fears of chemicals spilled into their community in the 3 February train derailment.
More than two weeks on from the catastrophe, he spoke to livestock owners about their frantic efforts to save their animals, including Sonia Early.
In the coming weeks — maybe months, maybe longer — they will be monitoring, Ms Early said. Monitoring her horses’ health, monitoring the water quality, monitoring her and her family’s well-being, and monitoring how the outside world views the village of East Palestine.
“Here’s our huge concern,” she said, “we had a company that was willing to lease out [the Early’s adjacent property]. Will anyone even want to come in and run a business now? They’re not going to want to buy homes, they’re not going to want to bring their business in to town. I have a five-year-old grandbaby and I’m scared to death.”
Read more:
Residents near the crash site in East Palestine tell Graig Graziosi of a frantic race to save their animals
Clean-up carries on in East Palestine
Clean-up operations are continuing in the waterways around the small Ohio town including this stream, pictured, in East Palestine Park.
Ohio Governor upset over Norfolk Southern’s no-show at town meeting
Earlier this week, hundreds of people showed up at a public meeting to voice concerns following the East Palestine train derailment and get answers from not only state and local leaders but also railroad operator Norfolk Southern.
But representatives of the railroad were absent, saying they were worried about physical threats.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Friday that he was upset by the no-show and said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw needs to go to East Palestine and answer questions.
At least five lawsuits have been filed against the railroad, and lawyers have been showing up in the area to offer advice and legal options. Associated Press
Anxious residents pour into town hall meeting following toxic train derailment
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown responds to rail disaster
“A man-made disaster of this scale, scope, and significance necessitates a response and deployment of resources that are commensurate in scale and scope,” Senator Sherrod Brown said in a statement.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown calls for state of emergency in East Palestine
“A man-made disaster of this scale, scope, and significance necessitates a response and deployment of resources that are commensurate in scale and scope,” the senator said this week
Watch: EPA chief Michael S. Regan visits Ohio rail disaster site
Clinic to open near Ohio derailment as health worries linger
A plume of chemicals that spilled into the Ohio River after a fiery train derailment has broken up and is no longer a concern, Ohio’s governor said Friday. But worries remain near the disaster site among residents who have complained about lingering headaches and irritated eyes.
Despite repeated assurances that air and water testing has shown no signs of contaminants, some around East Palestine, along the Pennsylvania state line, are still skeptical and afraid to return to their homes.
Early next week, the state plans to open a medical clinic in the village to evaluate those who are worried and analyze their symptoms, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced. The clinic will include a team of experts in chemical exposures that is being deployed to eastern Ohio.
“These are very legitimate questions, and residents deserve an answer,” DeWine said while also emphasizing that testing inside and outside of homes in the village have no found no signs of toxins that were on the train. Associated Press
