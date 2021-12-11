✕ Close Catastrophic tornado rips through Kentucky leaving homes and buildings collapsed

At least 50 people are dead after a tornado tore through Kentucky, as residents begin to assess the damage in at least five states.

Officials have said that there are “confirmed fatalities” after workers became trapped when a roof collapsed at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois. The harsh weather has also killed at least one person at a nursing home in Arkansas.

Dozens are feared to be dead across the midwest and the southern US following a string of strong nocturnal tornadoes that hit five states overnight between Friday and Saturday.

The governor of Kentucky, Democrat Andy Beshear, said at least 50 people had been killed in the path of a tornado stretching at least 200 miles. Mr Beshear added that the number of deaths was expected to increase to between 70 and 100 later on Saturday.

“We’re going to lose over 50 people, probably closer to somewhere between 70 and 100,” Mr Beshear said. “It’s devastating.”

“Daybreak is going to bring more tough news,” he added. “It has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history.”

“Some areas have been hit in ways that are hard to put into words,” the governor said.