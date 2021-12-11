Kentucky tornado: At least 50 dead after impact felt across at least five US states
Catastrophic tornado rips through Kentucky leaving homes and buildings collapsed
At least 50 people are dead after a tornado tore through Kentucky, as residents begin to assess the damage in at least five states.
Officials have said that there are “confirmed fatalities” after workers became trapped when a roof collapsed at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois. The harsh weather has also killed at least one person at a nursing home in Arkansas.
Dozens are feared to be dead across the midwest and the southern US following a string of strong nocturnal tornadoes that hit five states overnight between Friday and Saturday.
The governor of Kentucky, Democrat Andy Beshear, said at least 50 people had been killed in the path of a tornado stretching at least 200 miles. Mr Beshear added that the number of deaths was expected to increase to between 70 and 100 later on Saturday.
“We’re going to lose over 50 people, probably closer to somewhere between 70 and 100,” Mr Beshear said. “It’s devastating.”
“Daybreak is going to bring more tough news,” he added. “It has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history.”
“Some areas have been hit in ways that are hard to put into words,” the governor said.
Hundreds of thousands without power
When morning came on Saturday, at least 132,000 homes in Tennessee had lost power. Almost 60,000 homes in Kentucky had gone dark, as had at least 25,000 in Arkansas, almost 24,000 in Illinois, and nearly 10,000 homes in Missouri, according to poweroutage.us.
At least five states hit by tornadoes as part of larger weather system
At least five states – Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee – were hit by tornadoes overnight between Friday and Saturday.
The Storm Prediction Centre operations chief at the National Weather Service told The New York Times that the tornadoes were part of a weather system that was doing damage in large parts of the US, leading to massive snowfall in the upper Midwest as well as the western Great Lakes.
Amazon warehouse collapses with workers inside as deadly tornadoes rip through five US states
A major winter storm that began early on Friday has left a trail of destruction in the US as it ripped through five states, leading to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in southern Illinois and multiple deaths at a nursing home in Arkansas.
Emergency vehicles have reached the Amazon fulfilment centre to begin rescue operations, with officials saying workers are believed to be trapped inside.
Tornadoes were also reported in Missouri and Tennessee, and Kentucky’s governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in the early hours of Saturday, activating the Kentucky National Guard and the Kentucky State Police. He said an update with emergency management officials would be given at 5am on Saturday to assess the damage.
While the storm is affecting a large area that forecasters said could stretch to as much as half the country, the first deadly incident was reported at Monette Manor, a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas.
At least two residents were killed and five seriously injured after a tornado ripped through the facility at about 8.15pm on Friday night, trapping around 20 people inside the collapsing building, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told the Associated Press.
