Less than 24 hours after Tropical Storm Hilary wreaked havoc across parts of California and Nevada, another cyclone - Tropical Storm Harold - has made landfall in southern Texas.

The cyclone came ashore in Padre Island at 10am local time on Tuesday with maximum sustained winds of 50mph, according to the National Weather Service. Texas is now facing flash flooding, strong winds and possible tornadoes and multiple watches and alerts have been issued.

Hilary, which caused one death in Mexico, was the first tropical storm to hit California in almost a century and deluged cities including Los Angeles and San Diego before moving north into Nevada.

Widespread power outages impacted the region and led to a major hospital being evacuated in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of LA.

The clean-up was beginning on Tuesday after rivers of mud and torrential downpours swamped communities including a number of resort towns in the Coachella Valley.