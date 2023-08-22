Tropical Storm Harold live updates: Cyclone begins landfall in Texas as California reels from Hilary
Follow live as Tropical Storm Harold tracks towards southern Texas
Crews work to clear mud and debris from California roads after Storm Hilary
Less than 24 hours after Tropical Storm Hilary wreaked havoc across parts of California and Nevada, another cyclone - Tropical Storm Harold - has made landfall in southern Texas.
The cyclone came ashore in Padre Island at 10am local time on Tuesday with maximum sustained winds of 50mph, according to the National Weather Service. Texas is now facing flash flooding, strong winds and possible tornadoes and multiple watches and alerts have been issued.
Hilary, which caused one death in Mexico, was the first tropical storm to hit California in almost a century and deluged cities including Los Angeles and San Diego before moving north into Nevada.
Widespread power outages impacted the region and led to a major hospital being evacuated in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of LA.
The clean-up was beginning on Tuesday after rivers of mud and torrential downpours swamped communities including a number of resort towns in the Coachella Valley.
Watch: California military base damaged by Tropical Storm Hilary
California cleans up
Crews worked to dig roads, buildings and care home residents out of the mud across a wide swath of Southwestern U.S. desert Monday, as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years headed north, prompting flood watches and warnings in half a dozen states.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tropical Storm Hilary had lost much of its force as it headed to the Rocky Mountains, but warned that “continued life-threatening and locally catastrophic flooding” was expected in parts of the region.
Forecasters said the threat for flooding in states farther north on Monday was highest across much of southeastern Oregon into the west-central mountains of Idaho, with potential thunderstorms and localized torrential rains on Tuesday.
Pictured: Tropical Storm Harold to make landfall in southern Texas at noon
Hilary’s rains help wildfire-fighting efforts in Washington state
From the collision of deadly, climate-driven disasters in the United States emerged a small sliver of good fortune on Monday.
After deluging Mexico, California and Nevada, Tropical Storm Hilary moved north and brought some much-needed rain over the wildfires raging in Washington state.
The overlap of the events was seen in satellite imagery shared by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University on Monday. Researchers noted that heavy smoke from fires in the Northwest, and also in British Columbia, Canada, was visible outside of the storm’s cloud cover.
Two people were killed by the Washington wildfires this weekend amid a state of emergency. Two large fires broke out in the US Northwest region, the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) reported on Monday, close to the city of Spokane.
Watch: Storm Hilary causes flash flooding and erosion to roads in Southern Nevada
Power goes down at major Los Angeles hospital
A major hospital in Los Angeles was evacuated overnight on Tuesday after a power outage in the wake of Tropical Storm Hilary.
White Memorial Hospital in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of the city went dark just before midnight on Monday and immediately began evacuating critical and non-critical patients.
LA Fire Department helped medical staff get patients down the stairs as the elevators were also out of service.
Fire officials told FOX11 a baby was delivered by flashlight during the evacuation and that both the newborn and mother were in good condition.
Southern Texas and northern Mexico flood warnings
Tropical Storm Harold is set to bring flash flooding across South Texas through early Wednesday, and may produce areas of flash flooding, the National Weather Service reported.
Across portions of northern Coahuila and northern Nuevo Leon in Mexico, flash flooding with possible landslides in mountainous terrain is expected Tuesday through Wednesday.
Hilary downgraded... but risks remain
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tropical Storm Hilary had lost much of its force as it headed to the Rocky Mountains on Tuesday but warned that “continued life-threatening and locally catastrophic flooding” was expected in parts of the region.
Tropical Storm Harold heads for Texas
Satellites have captured Tropical Storm Harold as it moves towards southern Texas on Tuesday morning.
Forecasters have issued tropical storm warnings due to heavy rains and strong winds.
Burning Man tells festival-goers to delay arrival due to Storm Hilary
Burning Man has told festival-goers to delay their arrival due to Storm Hilary.
The festival takes place in the Nevada desert with the site being flooded by the extreme weather this week.
In the latest update posted on social media, the festival said: “The gate will remain closed until at least noon PT on Tuesday 8/22.
“If you were planning to travel to BRC with a Work Access Pass, delay your plans. DO NOT drive to Gerlach. We will post another update by 10am PT Tuesday 8/22. Stay safe!”
