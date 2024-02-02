California weather: ‘Pineapple Express’ slams West Coast with heavy rain and wind
The weather systems – led by a so-called ‘Pineapple Express’ storm – are forecast to drop several inches of rain in some areas by this weekend
Rain batters Venice Beach as ‘Pineapple Express’ hits West Coast
California has been drenched with heavy rain as back-to-back atmospheric rivers slam the West Coast, raising the threat of flash floods and landslides.
The “Pineapple Express” - so called because it originates near Hawai’i in the tropical Pacific - is the first of two systems expected to hit the region.
The storm made landfall on Wednesday, causing heavy mountain snow, gusty winds and Rockslides in northern California. In Saratoga, one person was injured after a tree fell on a house, according to the National Weather Service.
San Diego County was under flood advisory throughout 10am Friday as the storm spread across Southern California.
The second storm in the series will arrive in California over the weekend and has the potential to be much stronger,
Models suggest it could intensify as it approaches the coast of California, a process called bombogenesis in which a spinning low-pressure system rapidly deepens.
The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activated its operations centre and positioned personnel and equipment in areas most at risk from the weather.
What happens when an atmospheric river reaches land?
When the moisture-laden air moves over mountain ranges such as the Sierra Nevada along the California-Nevada line, the water vapor rises and cools, becoming heavy precipitation that falls as rain or snow, according to NOAA.
While traditional cold winter storms out of the north Pacific build the Sierra snowpack, atmospheric rivers tend to be warm. Snow may still fall at the highest elevations but rain usually falls on the snowpack at lower elevations.
That can quickly prompt melting, runoff and flooding and decrease the snowpack needed for California’s water supply.
Just ‘a regular Tuesday’ in Venice Beacg, surfer says
Only a handful of thrill-seekers remained in Venice Beach on Thursday, delighting in the waves – which reached up to six feet. Among them was Ian Dell, who described the outing as “a regular Tuesday”.
“As a lifelong surfer, days like today are what we surfers kinda dig, which is lingo for we crave it, you know?” he told The Independent, speaking on the shore of Venice Beach.
“And big waves, slight offshore, side shore winds, those are gifts from Mother Nature so we’re happy about it and especially if you surf here in southern California in the Santa Monica Bay there’s usually hundreds of surfers out there.
What is an atmospheric river?
Atmospheric rivers are long and relatively narrow bands of water vapor that form over an ocean and flow through the sky, transporting much of the moisture from the tropics to northern latitudes.
They occur globally but are especially significant on the West Coast of the United States, where they create 30% to 50% of annual precipitation and are vital to water supplies but also can cause storms that produce flooding and mudslides, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Formed by winds associated with cyclones, atmospheric rivers typically range from 250 miles to 375 miles in width and move under the influence of other weather.
Many atmospheric river events are weak. But the powerful ones can transport extraordinary amounts of moisture. Studies have shown that they can carry seven to 15 times the average amount of water discharged daily by the Mississippi River, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Forty-six atmospheric rivers made landfall on the US West Coast during water year 2023, according to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography’s Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes. Nine were categorized as strong, two were extreme and one was exceptional. California experienced extensive flooding and massive snowfall.
Wet weather likely to last through next week in California
A longer forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) predicted that another atmospheric river event was “likely” for southern portions of the West next week, bringing “heavy rain and high winds” to California and the Southwest, along with heavy snow at higher elevations.
According to the forecaster there is at least a 70 per cent chance of “above normal precipitation” from central and southern California eastward across the Southwest from 6-10 February.
In addition, moderate risks of hazardous, heavy precipitation are forecast for 9-9 February or southwestern portions of California and central Arizona.
“The heavy precipitation could lead to localized flooding and landslides, particularly in regions that have recently received heavy rains. Heavy snow is expected at higher elevations,” the NWS said.
Travel conditions may be negatively impacted by unsettled weather.
