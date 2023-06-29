Air quality latest: Biden urged to declare climate emergency as millions under heat wave warnings alerts
People living in the Midwest and Northeast were warned of a worsening air quality index throughout the week due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires
Canadian wildfires spread haze over New York City
Smoke from more than 450 wildfires burning in Canada caused “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” air quality conditions in parts of the Midwestern United States this week as the South faces heat wave warnings.
The heavy smoke cast a greyish haze over Chicago on Tuesday, causing the city to have the worst air quality in the world. Public health officials recommended residents limit their time outside and take precautions before venturing out, including masking.
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania issued a “code red” for western parts of the state as the smoke began to move east.
Residents of New York City and other East Coast cities were warned of potentially worsening air quality conditions throughout the week.
Governor Kathy Hochul asked New Yorkers to check their air quality conditions before going outside. Mayor Eric Adams recommended people bring a mask with them as a precaution.
Canada is experiencing one of its worst wildfire seasons on record. More than 250 wildfires are considered “out of control” with more popping up each day, in part, due to dry heat conditions.
Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to approach or surpass 100 degrees from New Mexico to Mississippi.
The wildfires burning in Canada right now
There have been 2,982 fires so far this year in Canada, destroying more than 30,000 square miles - an area twice the size of Switzerland.
The fires caused air quality to plummet across large parts of the US and Canada this week.
Air quality ranged from “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” in the Midwest with Chicago ranking number one in worst air quality in the world on Tuesday.
By Wednesday, winds were pushing the smoke towards the east coast with New York City expected to be most severely impacted on Thursday.
So far, the smoke is yet to reach levels seen earlier this month when plumes darkened skies and made it difficult to breathe in at least 20 states and large parts of Canada.
Hundreds of wildfires are burning across the breadth of Canada this week as air quality plummeted.
Where are wildfires burning in Canada right now?
There are 480 fires burning across Canada
National Weather Service issues heat warning for southern states
New York set to be hit with dire air quality again as Canadian wildfire smoke rages on
The air quality in New York is set to “deteriorate very quickly” over the next 48 hours as smoke from the Canadian wildfires shifts over the state.
NY Governor Kathy Hochul warned residents that air quality could reach “unhealthy” levels in some parts of the state on Wednesday.
Gov. Hochul advised high-risk groups – children, senior citizens, pregnant women, elderly persons, or people with respiratory disorders – to remain indoors as the smoke descends on New York.
“We’re also giving alerts to people about outdoor workers, making sure supervisors know it is not recommended unless people are wearing masks,” she said.
Canada wildfires set to cause ‘unhealthy’ air quality levels in New York again
New York City was blanketed in thick smoke earlier this month
The predicted smoke forecast for Thursday, 28 June
Airnow.gov has released a map showing the predicted smoke forecast for Thursday, 28 June.
Wind patterns could change the direction of the smoke.
Voices: Welcome to the apocalyptic haze of the new abnormal. There is nowhere left to hide
Voices: “We know that a hotter climate has increased fire weather – hotter, drier conditions that lead to larger, more intense wildfires. But there’s another more subtle and specific way that human-caused warming is implicated in the current Canadian fires.”
“There’s an extreme, slow, wavy jet stream pattern now over North America, leading to an extended period of unusually dry weather over parts of Ontario and Quebec, which has favored the development of these wildfires. This wavy pattern dips far north and south, meandering like a river, with a huge dip from eastern Canada down into the eastern United States.”
“This stuck jet stream pattern is responsible for both the dry conditions in eastern Canada and the wind patterns that are transporting the wildfire smoke toward us in the United States.”
Susan Joy Hassol and Michael E Mann write:
Welcome to the apocalyptic haze of the new abnormal | Michael E. Mann
The current wildfires are a preview of far worse things to come, write climate experts, Susan Joy Hassol and Professor Michael E. Mann
National Weather Service estimates smoke will move east
Climate protestors call on Biden to ‘end fossil fuels'
Climate Defiance, a climate protesting group, held signs up for President Joe Biden as he arrived in Chicago to give a speech on economics.
“Braving air we cannot breathe, we displayed our banner for him. It reads: ‘Biden: End Fossil Fuels’,” Climate Defiance wrote on Twitter.
Wildfire smoke from Canada might be a problem ‘all summer’
As the number of wildfires continues to grow across Canada, public officials are warning that raging infernos and smoke could be a problem “all summer”.
Three new fires ignited on Monday bringing the total to 447 active blazes, with almost half burning out of control. Nearly 19,000 square miles have burned across Canada this year so far.
Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes including large numbers in Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia. Hundreds of firefighters have arrived from countries like Australia, New Zealand, the US, South Africa, Chile, Costa Rica and France to assist the exhausted Canadian crews.
Louise Boyle reports:
Wildfire smoke from Canada might be a problem ‘all summer’
Nearly 19,000 square miles have burned across Canada this year so far
ER visits spike in Texas as 13 people die in US South from extreme heat
Nearly 60 million people were under heat alerts in the United States on Wednesday as “dangerous” temperatures continued to grip southern states and parts of Mexico.
The relentless, triple-digit heatwave – exacerbated by the climate crisis – has entered its third week. The severe conditions have caused 13 deaths in Texas and led to a spike in emergency room attendance across the state.
From 18-24 June, Texas averaged 837 heat-related ER visits per 100,000 – up from 639 visits per 100,000 over the same time period in 2022, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The number of ER visits is likely to be higher as not all medical centers are counted in state data.
Paramedics have responded to more than 100 heat-related incidents in the past two weeks in Austin, city officials said, more than half the city’s heat-related 911 calls since April.
Man and teenage stepson die on hike in Texas national park in 119F heat
A man and his teenage stepson have died while hiking in a Texas national park as extreme heat grips the state.
The pair, who were visiting from Florida but have not been identified, were hiking on a rugged trail in Big Bend National Park in southwest Texas on Friday as temperatures reached 119 degrees Fahrenheit (48 Celsius).
They were with the boy’s older brother who attempted to carry his 14-year-old sibling back to the trailhead after he collapsed and lost consciousness.
Their 31-year-old stepfather hiked back to their vehicle to get help.
Big Bend National Park’s Communications Center received an emergency call at 6pm. A team of park rangers and US Border Patrol agents reached the scene at 7.30pm “and located the young victim deceased along the trail,” according to a statement.
Alex Woodward reports:
Man and teenage stepson die on hike in Texas national park in 119F heat
More than 40 million Americans under heat alerts as temperatures across parts of US South reach triple digits
