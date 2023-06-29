✕ Close Canadian wildfires spread haze over New York City

Smoke from more than 450 wildfires burning in Canada caused “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” air quality conditions in parts of the Midwestern United States this week as the South faces heat wave warnings.

The heavy smoke cast a greyish haze over Chicago on Tuesday, causing the city to have the worst air quality in the world. Public health officials recommended residents limit their time outside and take precautions before venturing out, including masking.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania issued a “code red” for western parts of the state as the smoke began to move east.

Residents of New York City and other East Coast cities were warned of potentially worsening air quality conditions throughout the week.

Governor Kathy Hochul asked New Yorkers to check their air quality conditions before going outside. Mayor Eric Adams recommended people bring a mask with them as a precaution.

Canada is experiencing one of its worst wildfire seasons on record. More than 250 wildfires are considered “out of control” with more popping up each day, in part, due to dry heat conditions.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to approach or surpass 100 degrees from New Mexico to Mississippi.