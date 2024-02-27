Winter storms live: Midwest braces for golf ball sized hail as California threatened with 10 feet of snow
Heavy snowfall and winds in the West could create travel chaos as conditions become dangerous for both road and air travel
Heavy snow blanketed New York City earlier this year
An unusually warm winter will bring severe thunderstorms to much of the country as the Western US is blanketed in heavy snow.
The Midwest and Great Lakes saw record-breaking warmth this week — but with temperatures rising and falling rapidly, severe thunderstorms, golf ball sized hail and tornadoes could hit the area in coming days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Meanwhile, areas of ten states in the West are under winter storm warnings as of Tuesday. California could also see ten feet of snow in mountain areas later this week, according to the NWS.
Avalanche warnings are also in place for parts of Montana. Severe weather has already triggered avalanches this year — earlier this month, emergency crews had to rescue four people after an avalanche hit the Lee Canyon ski resort in Nevada. That same week, a skier in Wyoming was seriously injured after an avalanche carried her 1,500 feet.
These blizzard conditions could sow travel chaos throughout the country. In previous severe weather events, hundreds of flights were cancelled and road conditions became deadly. Last month, a severe winter storm across most of the country killed at least 89 people.
California braces for ten feet of snow in mountain areas
A high-impact winter storm will hit the Sierra Nevada mountains in central California this week, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.
The snow will begin to fall on Thursday and last through Sunday. Travel in the area will be “difficult to impossible,” the NWS said, and strong winds may cause air travel disruptions.
Residents should avoid travel if at all possible and carry emergency kits if it is unavoidable.
Areas of ten states under winter weather alerts
Portions of ten states are under winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service (NWS) as of Tuesday afternoon.
Heavy snow combined with strong winds across these states will create “near-blizzard conditions, resulting in dangerous travel,” the NWS forecasts.
Residents should stay off the roads as snow starts to fall today. Last month, a devastating winter storm that made roads across the country undrivable resulted in at least 89 deaths.
These alerts are impacting Colorado, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Oregon, Utah, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming.
Parts of Montana are also under an avalanche warning. Earlier this month, emergency crews had to rescue four people after an avalanche hit the Lee Canyon ski resort in Nevada. Around the same time, a skier in Wyoming was seriously injured after an avalanche carried her 1,500 feet.
