Ski season is here, so whether you’re squeezing in a last-minute getaway or planning ahead for next year’s trip, Crystal Ski has you covered. As one of the UK’s leading ski holiday providers, it offers packages across popular resorts in France, Austria, Italy, Canada and beyond. While ski holidays can be expensive, we’ve rounded up the latest Crystal Ski discount codes and money-saving tips to help you keep costs down.

How to save at Crystal Ski in 2025/2026

Up to £300 off with the deal of the week

Crystal Ski’s deal of the week offers up to £300 off selected holidays, with discounts rotating each Tuesday across different resorts and dates. Simply apply the discount code above to redeem your discount.

This week, there’s more than £300 off seven-night stays at the Sporthotel in St Anton, Austria, departing on 20 December 2025. You’ll get half-board catering during your stay and the hotel is situated in a central location, with bars, restaurants and shops on its doorstep. You’re also just a couple of minutes’ walk from the Galzigbahn gondola, which takes you up the mountain.

Enjoy group discounts at Crystal Ski

Group bookings of six or more people can qualify for reduced rates. The exact discount varies depending on the party size, resort, travel dates and package, so it’s best to contact Crystal Ski directly or check your online quote for specific savings.

Currently, Crystal Ski is offering groups of 13 or more a package discount when you fly with Tui and book before 30 November. Bookings must be for this ski season, and you can get extra discounts on ski essentials while you’re there.

Find ski trips for less than £700

Crystal Ski’s budget-friendly ski deals page has selected holidays available for less than £700 per person. These offers are for pre-selected travel dates, departure airports and durations, so they’re ideal for those who are more flexible with their travel plans.

Free amendments up to 12 weeks before departure

Crystal Ski allows you to update or change your holiday dates or destination free of charge up to 12 weeks before departure. This flexibility gives you peace of mind to book early with confidence, knowing you can adjust your plans if needed, without incurring large fees.

Get free child places with selected bookings

Families can take advantage of Crystal Ski’s free child places offer, which gets you one free child place for every two paying adults at selected resorts. Availability is limited, so it’s best to book early to secure your preferred accommodation and travel dates.

About Crystal Ski

Founded in 1981, Crystal Ski Holidays is one of the UK’s largest ski and snowboard holiday providers. Now part of the Tui Group, it offers a wide range of package holidays to more than 140 ski resorts in 14 different countries, including France, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Canada and more.

Packages typically include flights, transfers and accommodation, catering to a wide range of travellers, including beginners, families, groups and advanced skiers. You can even book your ski passes, equipment hire, ski school and more. And there’s no need to worry if the weather isn’t playing ball, as you’re covered by the Crystal snow promise, meaning you can reschedule without any extra fees.

What to know before you book with Crystal Ski

Cancellation policy

Free amendments: You can make changes to your booking, such as destination, date or accommodation, up to 12 weeks before departure without paying an amendment fee.

Cancellations: If you decide to cancel, standard cancellation charges apply, depending on how far in advance you cancel. These fees increase closer to the departure date – here’s a breakdown:

84 days or more – Loss of deposit.

83-49 days – Loss of 50 per cent of the booking price.

48-0 days – Loss of 100 per cent of the booking price.

Refunds and vouchers: If Crystal Ski cancels your holiday (for example, due to resort closures or travel restrictions), you’ll usually be offered a full refund or credit voucher.

Customer service

Managing your Crystal Ski holiday before you travel is made easy through your online account, alternatively you can call the customer service team directly on 020 3451 2821.

While you are away, you’ll have access to Crystal Ski reps and the free Crystal Ski Explorer app, which provides real-time updates, maps and 24/7 support. There is also a dedicated contact number if you wish to speak to the customer service team back in the UK: +44203 830 3248.

ABTA and ATOL protected

Every Crystal Ski package that includes flights is ATOL (Air Travel Organiser's Licence) protected, while land-only packages are covered by ABTA (Association of British Travel Agents). Both give you financial protection and peace of mind when booking.

FAQs

Q How do I redeem my Crystal Ski discount code? Once you’ve chosen your ski destination, dates, and package on the Crystal Ski website, go to the checkout page. There, you’ll find an option to enter a discount code. Paste the code and then click “Apply” to update the total price before completing your booking. Q Does Crystal Ski offer an NHS discount? Unfortunately, Crystal Ski doesn't offer an NHS or health worker discount. Q Is there a student discount at Crystal Ski? There are currently no student offers available at Crystal Ski. However, you can still take advantage of the many other deals on this page.

