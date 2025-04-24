If you’re taking part in the London Marathon this weekend, there’s no doubt you’ve been through a tough training plan to get yourself race-day ready. Once the glorious feeling of crossing the finish line sets in, there are plenty of freebies to get your hands on whether you’re in the mood for a burger, pint, pamper sesh (or all of the above).

The freebies even start before the race begins. On race-day (Sunday 27 April), marathon runners and race officials can travel for free on TFL services (excluding the IFS Cloud Cable Car and river services) from 4.30am to 6.30pm. All you have to do is present an official running number, course photo ID or course pass.

We’ve rounded up the best offers below and what you have to do to get them. If you’re going to cheer on loved ones that are taking part, you don’t have to miss out on the freebies either. Dirtea, best known for its mushroom powder, will be handing out free iced coffee and matcha along the course. The location is yet to be revealed, so keep an eye on the brand’s Instagram page to find out where it’ll be on race-day.

Free drink at Greene King pubs

If you head to any of Greene King’s 128 pubs across the city, you can get a drink on the house when you present your medal, ID and proof of your result on the London Marathon website. Quench your thirst with a choice of Aperol spritz, Peroni nastro azzurro, Peroni nastro azzurro 0.0, CleanCo blood orange spritz, or any soft drink. If you’re not in the mood for an immediate post-race pint, you’ve got until Thursday 1 May to claim the offer.

Free drink at The Ivy

Celebrate completing the London Marathon with a free glass of The Ivy’s Cuvée ( The Ivy )

Raise a glass to crossing the finish line with a complimentary glass of Cuvée when dining at The Ivy. You can only get the free drink when you eat-in on marathon day, so it’s worth a look if you want to book in a celebratory post-race meal.

Free pizza at Franco Manca

After clocking up some serious miles, you can refuel with a free pizza at Franco Manca. All you have to do is present your medal at any of the pizza chain’s London locations on Sunday 27 April or Monday 28 April. If you’re running the Manchester, Leeds or Exeter marathons you can also claim the offer in these cities on the day of and after the events.

Free burger and drink at Bill’s

Pizza not your thing? Bill’s is giving marathon runners and volunteers a free burger and drink on race-day and Monday 28 April. Present your London Marathon 2025 medal or volunteer pass to get your free meal and drink choices that include Coca-Cola, Peroni, Lucky Saint or an Aperol spritz. The offer is available at nine of its London locations — a few which are within easy reach of the finish line on The Mall.

Free pasta at Pastaio

Head to Pastaio in Soho for a free bowl of pasta when you show your London Marathon medal ( Pastaio )

Treat yourself to a bowl of homemade pasta for a filling and hearty post-race meal. Take your medal to the Soho restaurant to claim your free meal, with pasta dishes on the menu that include a cheesy cacio e pepe, rich pork cheek ragu, classic slow cooked tomato sauce and more.

Free steak at Gaucho

Gaucho is offering marathon runners a complimentary steak when they present their medal. You can pick from a sirloin, ribeye, rump or fillet at all of its London restaurants from race-day up until Thursday 1 May. A 300g ribeye steak at Gaucho will typically set you back £39.50, so you’re really getting your money’s worth with Gaucho’s deal. When you book, remember to quote ‘MARATHON’ and bring your medal when you dine.

Free brownie and coffee at Cutter & Squidge

If a sweet treat is more your thing, Cutter & Squidge is giving London Marathon runners a free brownie and coffee. Pop by the bakery’s Soho branch and present your medal to get your freebie.

Free bath bomb and massage oil bar at Lush

Relax your muscles post-marathon with a free epsom salt bath bomb from Lush ( Lush )

When you’re putting your feet up in the days after the London Marathon, you’ll want products that are going to help with aching muscles. If you head to a Lush store after the race, you can get a free After solid massage bar, which has magnesium and cooling peppermint to soothe sore muscles, and a free epsom salt bath bomb — its first bath bomb that fizzes in cold water.

You’ll also get 10 per cent off at the Lush spa if you want to book yourself in for a recovery massage. You can claim the offer at Lush’s Oxford Street, Covent Garden, Paddington Station, Waterloo Station or Victoria Station stores.

Recovery day at Gymshark

Gymshark is helping marathon runners with sore muscles at its Recovery Day event on Monday 28 April. You can brave an ice bath or work out any muscle knots with Hyperice massage guns available to use. Refreshments will also be provided by Joe & The Juice. The event takes place at the brand’s Regent Street store — it’s fully booked at the moment, but you can join the waitlist and snag a spot if there are any dropouts.

