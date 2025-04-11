Jump to content
I’m running the TCS London Marathon 2025 – these are my training essentials

From sweaty 5ks to rainy long-distance runs, these are the products getting me race-day ready

Niki Cottrell
Friday 11 April 2025 16:04 BST
Running a marathon for the first time has meant being discerning about my kit
Running a marathon for the first time has meant being discerning about my kit (The Independent / Niki Cottrell)

Training for a marathon is no small feat. Aside from the early mornings, aching legs and braving whatever weather the British winter throws at you, there’s the business of actually clocking up the miles to consider.

As I prepare to run the TCS London Marathon, I’ve been putting a range of gear through its paces, from a supportive GPS running watch to my favourite leggings and go-to hydration vest for longer distances. During this process, I’ve come to learn what it takes to go the distance and how much easier that can be with the right kit.

Whether you’re weeks into a training plan or just starting out as a runner, investing in a few key pieces of activewear and equipment can make a huge difference to how you feel on the run.

Every item on this list has been carefully tested on my regular runs — whether it’s a rainy 5k before work or a weekend long run. Some of the pieces I love were chosen for practicality, others for comfort, but all have helped make my first attempt at marathon training feel a little more manageable.

So, if you're preparing for a race or just looking to level up your recreational running kit, here’s what’s earned a place in my training rotation so far.

1
Oakley Sutro Titanium sunglasses

oakley sutro TI running sunglasses
  • Best: Running sunglasses
  • Weight: 32g
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Adjustable nosepad
    • Great field of vision

There’s no denying these are a statement — but beyond the sharp, futuristic look, the Oakley Sutro Ti sunglasses are genuinely brilliant for running. Beyond the style, these lenses are incredible in enhancing contrast and detail, helping to pick out curbs, puddles, and terrain changes with clarity, even when the sun’s low on the horizon.

The lightweight titanium frame gives them a premium feel, without the usual bulkiness you’d expect from a metal frame. What really stands out, though, is the fit. The earsocks and adjustable nosepad mean they stay in place, no matter how sweaty or bouncy the run gets — no slipping, even during tempo runs or interval training.

These are with me on every sunny or windy run, helping block out minor distractions so I can stay focused on my form.

  1.  £228 from oakley.com
2
Salomon ADV Skin 12 running vest

salomon adv skin12 running vest
  • Best: Running vest
  • Why we love it
    • Plenty of pockets
    • Two soft built-in flasks
    • Lightweight

Hydration vests can be hit-or-miss when it comes to whether or not they will actually add to the quality of your run but this one hits the mark on both comfort and practicality.

The Salomon ADV Skin 12 moulds comfortably to the body without restricting movement. With 12L of storage, it’s perfect for long training runs, and has allowed me to fit in everything I need from a rain jacket and snacks and gels to my phone, essential anti-chafing stick and keys.

It comes with two soft flasks and has intuitive front pockets that let you hydrate without breaking stride. There are also secure zip compartments for valuables and stretchy back storage for stashing layers on the go.

Its lightness means it doesn’t add any unnecessary weight, especially as the miles rack up, and I’ve even taken it on short runs with me when in need of some extra storage space.

  1.  £140 from salomon.com
3
Garmin Forerunner 165 Music

Garmin forerunner 165 music
  • Best: Training watch for beginners
  • Why we love it
    • Long battery life
    • Phone-free music
    • Great for all levels

I’ve quickly come to learn that in training for a race, data is your best friend — and the Forerunner 165 delivers it in a simple, streamlined way. This GPS watch might be designed for beginners, but it’s packed with features even seasoned runners will appreciate.

The adaptive training plans help tailor your workouts, while recovery time insights and body battery monitoring keep you from overtraining – this is very useful, in my opinion. You can track everything from naps and stress levels to race predictions for your 5k, 10k, half, or full marathon.

The battery life is solid too. You’ll get up to 11 days in smartwatch mode and 19 hours in GPS. The AMOLED display is also nice and bright so it’s easy to read, even mid-run.

The music feature is another standout. It lets you download playlists and connect directly to your headphones, so you can leave your phone behind (or at least tucked away) on long runs.

  1.  £289 from garmin.com
4
On cloudsurfer next running shoes

best mother's day gift on running cloudsurfer 2 indybest
  • Best: Long-distance running shoes
  • Why we love it
    • Great balance
    • Cushioned for spring
    • Great for short and long runs

The On Cloudsurfer Next quickly became my go-to running shoe – the one I kept reaching for whether I was heading out for an easy midweek 5k or clocking up longer weekend mileage. They strike that sweet spot between comfort and speed, which isn’t always easy to find.

Out of all the shoes I’ve tested recently, this pair stands out the most. The cushioning feels plush underfoot without veering into overly soft territory, and there’s just enough responsiveness to keep things feeling snappy – especially through toe-off. That balance means my legs stay fresher for longer runs, without sacrificing that propulsive feeling when I pick up the pace.

The upper is breathable and lightweight, and I found the step-in fit worked comfortably for my foot shape without any break-in period. They’ve held up well on tempo sessions and long runs alike, which makes them a strong all-rounder in my rotation. The forefoot rocker adds a subtle forward momentum that keeps you moving smoothly – it’s noticeable, but not overdone.

All in all, if you’re after a reliable, versatile trainer that doesn’t feel too heavy or too minimal, these are well worth considering.

  1.  £140 from on.com
5
New Balance London edition marathon jacket

London edition marathon jacket running jacket
  • Best: Weather-resistant running jacket
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight and flattering
    • London marathon branded

Training for a spring marathon means braving some pretty grim weather in the lead-up, so this wind and water-resistant jacket from New Balance has quickly become a go-to.

It’s lightweight but protective, with just enough insulation to take the edge off a chilly morning run without overheating once you’ve warmed up.

The reflective detailing is great for early or late runs, and it’s got the official London Marathon branding for that little boost of motivation and, dare I say it, validation.

I got the jacket in my usual size small, and while it fits well, the material and layered fabric make me think I could’ve sized up. It’s the kind of jacket that, for me, would feel cosier with a slightly oversized fit. However, if you’d like to be more streamlined, it’s totally down to your personal preference.

  1.  £120 from newbalance.co.uk
6
Lululemon align high-rise pant 28"

Lululemon leggings.png
  • Best: Running leggings
  • Why we love it
    • Super soft fabric
    • Pocket for essentials
    • Supportive waistband

These leggings are technically designed for yoga, but I’ve found them to be a go-to for running – especially on colder days. The buttery soft fabric offers a bit of warmth when setting off, but never feels too much once you hit your stride and start to sweat.

The material feels weightless on the legs, almost like a second skin, and the high-rise waistband doesn’t budge mid-run. There’s a hidden pocket for small essentials, and the double lining means no need to worry about coverage.

While they’re often marketed for low-impact workouts or lounging, I’ve reached for them time and time again for everything from 5ks to longer weekend runs. If comfort is key for you, these are a strong contender.

  1.  £88 from lululemon.co.uk
7
Maurten gel 100 caf 100 energy gels

maurten energy gel
  • Best: Energy gels
  • Why we love it
    • No added flavourings
    • High quality gel

When it comes to fuelling long runs, not all gels are created equal – and Maurten’s line-up proves exactly that. Designed with endurance athletes in mind, these are some of the smartest gels on the market.

Unlike syrupy alternatives, Maurten gels have a firmer, jelly-like consistency. That’s down to their patented hydrogel technology, which encases the carbohydrates in a structure that helps them bypass the stomach and get absorbed more efficiently – meaning more carbs, less chance of GI distress. On long runs, this can make all the difference.

The Gel 100 contains 25g of carbs in a 0.8:1 ratio of fructose to glucose – ideal for quick energy with minimal stomach issues. And then there’s the Gel 100 Caf 100, which adds 100mg of caffeine into the mix – perfect for an extra mental and physical boost. On my long runs I tend to alternate between the two every 30-45 minutes, or dependant on when I feel in need of my next boost.

Both are made with just six or seven ingredients, with no added flavourings — which is a major selling point for me, especially with so many synthetic and artificial running products on the market. The natural sweetness comes purely from the sugars themselves. It’s a cleaner, more straightforward approach to fuelling – and it works.

  1.  £40 from healf.com
8
New Balance FuelCell SC Elite v4

new balance marathon fuelcell
  • Best: Cushioned training shoes
  • Why we love it
    • Thick springy sole
    • Rocker shape
    • TCS London Marathon branding
  • Take note
    • A little unstable underfoot

When race day arrives, you want a shoe that helps you feel like your fastest self. In my opinion, the FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4 is built for exactly that.

The rocker shape keeps your stride smooth, while the upper hugs your foot securely without adding weight. While they’re designed with the marathon in mind – and definitely have the tools to go the full 26.2 miles – I’ve personally found myself favouring them for shorter, faster runs where that springy, bouncy feel really shines.

As with any springy running shoe, the FuelCell can feel a little unstable underfoot at times, but that comes down to preference.

The TCS branding means they certainly look the part and come race day, that extra propulsion means I’ll be raring to go.

  1.  £260 from newbalance.co.uk
9
Body Glide anti-chafing stick

body glide anti-chafing stick
  • Best: Best product for chafing
  • Why we love it
    • Goes on dry
    • Non sticky
    • Vegan friendly
    • Free from nasties

This little stick is one of those behind-the-scenes heroes of long-distance training. Simple, mess-free and easy to apply, Body Glide works to prevent the dreaded chafe in all the usual trouble spots – thighs, underarms, sports bra lines, and even around the waistband.

It goes on like a dry balm, without leaving a greasy film, and it holds up well even on hot or rainy runs. I’ve been using it during both long training runs and short shakeouts, and it’s helped me stay focused on pace with no irritation.

It’s also plant-based, vegan-friendly and free from petroleum or mineral oils, so it’s gentle on skin and suitable for those with specific needs from their beauty products.

  1.  £16 from amazon.co.uk
10
Lululemon define luon jacket

lululemon luon jacket
  • Best: Cold weather running jacket
  • Why we love it
    • Beautifully soft fabric
    • Sweat wicking
    • Flattering

On colder days, this jacket has been my secret weapon. The fabric is cottony-soft but technical – sweat-wicking, supportive, and stretchy – and the slim fit means it’s easy to layer and holds you a little closer in the cold weather.

The thumbholes and folded cuffs are my personal highlight and have been taken advantage of every cold weather run without fail. And although it keeps a snug fit overall, the pockets are plenty big and stretchy enough to fit my phone and keys.

While it’s not specifically designed as a running jacket, it’s become a go-to for colder month runs – throwing it on over a sports bra has always been more than enough in the British winters. Its versatility also makes it perfect for warming up, cooling down, or heading to cross-training sessions like the gym or yoga.

It’s become such a staple in my routine that the biggest challenge is finding time to wash it – this is one I’d genuinely consider buying a second of.

  1.  £108 from lululemon.co.uk
11
New Balance london edition RC ultra light shorts

new balance RC ultra light running shorts
  • Best: Best running shorts
  • Why we love it
    • Super lightweight and comfortable
    • Great silhouette

These are the kind of shorts that you forget you’re wearing – in the best way possible. Designed with the London Marathon in mind, they’re ultra-light, minimal, and all about performance.

The meltaway stretch woven shell feels featherlight, and is a win for warm or tempo runs, helping to keep airflow moving and sweat under control. A split hem gives freedom of movement, and the seamless built-in brief adds support without bulk.

There are thoughtful extras too, namely a drawstring waistband for a secure fit, internal drop-in pockets for gels or keys, and reflective branding for added visibility. If you’re logging serious mileage in the lead-up to race day, these are shorts you can rely on.

The one thing to note, as with most running shorts, is that they may ride up on the inner thighs, so pairing them with an anti-chafing product might be a worthwhile investment.

  1.  £75 from Newbalance.co.uk
The verdict: marathon shoes and training essentials

Testing a range of gear throughout my marathon training has made me realise that the best products are the ones that have quietly supported me – whether that's with comfort, convenience, or just making me feel a bit more put together.

From versatile layers I keep reaching for like Lululemon’s align leggings and the special edition New Balance windbreaker, to small but mighty additions that help with stamina and recovery, like Body Glide and Maurten energy gels, each item has earned its place in my routine.

While some pieces surprised me by becoming favourites like the On Cloudsurfer Next running shoes, others proved why they’re cult classics. The takeaway? The right kit doesn’t have to shout – it just needs to show up when you do.

Read more: I trekked to Everest base camp and this is the gear that withstood the elements

