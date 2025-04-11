I’m running the TCS London Marathon 2025 – these are my training essentials

1Oakley Sutro Titanium sunglasses
- Best: Running sunglasses
- Weight: 32g
- Why we love it
- Lightweight
- Adjustable nosepad
- Great field of vision
There’s no denying these are a statement — but beyond the sharp, futuristic look, the Oakley Sutro Ti sunglasses are genuinely brilliant for running. Beyond the style, these lenses are incredible in enhancing contrast and detail, helping to pick out curbs, puddles, and terrain changes with clarity, even when the sun’s low on the horizon.
The lightweight titanium frame gives them a premium feel, without the usual bulkiness you’d expect from a metal frame. What really stands out, though, is the fit. The earsocks and adjustable nosepad mean they stay in place, no matter how sweaty or bouncy the run gets — no slipping, even during tempo runs or interval training.
These are with me on every sunny or windy run, helping block out minor distractions so I can stay focused on my form.