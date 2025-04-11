I’m running the TCS London Marathon 2025 – these are my training essentials

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Training for a marathon is no small feat. Aside from the early mornings, aching legs and braving whatever weather the British winter throws at you, there’s the business of actually clocking up the miles to consider.

As I prepare to run the TCS London Marathon, I’ve been putting a range of gear through its paces, from a supportive GPS running watch to my favourite leggings and go-to hydration vest for longer distances. During this process, I’ve come to learn what it takes to go the distance and how much easier that can be with the right kit.

Whether you’re weeks into a training plan or just starting out as a runner, investing in a few key pieces of activewear and equipment can make a huge difference to how you feel on the run.

Every item on this list has been carefully tested on my regular runs — whether it’s a rainy 5k before work or a weekend long run. Some of the pieces I love were chosen for practicality, others for comfort, but all have helped make my first attempt at marathon training feel a little more manageable.

So, if you're preparing for a race or just looking to level up your recreational running kit, here’s what’s earned a place in my training rotation so far.