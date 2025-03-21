9 best running jackets for men, tested by our resident fitness writer

The runner’s high. That glorious feeling when you hit your stride and all worries seem to melt away. However, it’s harder to access when wind and rain are whipping every inch of exposed skin – an all too common occurrence in the UK.
The best running jackets are designed to protect you from the weather, preserving the feel-good factor of your fitness efforts. Team one with a decent set of running shoes plus a purpose-built backpack and you’re ready for battle. Or, at the very least, a long run in relative comfort.
But which running jacket should you buy? That, of course, depends on your needs, priorities and the nature of your training.
A good running jacket should provide some combination of warmth, wind protection and waterproofing. It’s also important to make sure the jacket you choose has the credentials necessary for the time of year, conditions and types of run you plan to use it for. If you enjoy lengthy trails, packability will be key, while summer runners will want to prioritise breathability.
Another quality you should look for is freedom of movement. The jacket should move naturally with the body, while still fitting tightly enough to avoid any unwanted flapping during your run. And finally, if you’re running in the dark, reflective elements are a must.
To help you choose, I’ve tested a variety of running jackets. Below you can find a list of my favourites, including options for chilly conditions, summer showers and everything in between.
For this article, I tested a variety of men’s winter running jackets to find the best you can currently buy online – whether you’re commuting, tackling changeable conditions or spending a weekend on the trails. I tested the jackets in a range of conditions through winter and spring, including sunny spells and unexpected downpours. Where possible, I exposed each one to a run in the rain to see how it fared.
To be considered, the jacket had to do what it claimed it could do, and keep me comfortable and dry whatever the weather.
The best men’s winter running jackets for 2025 are:
Best for travel – Adidas terrex xperior light windweave jacket: £130, Adidas.co.uk
Best for trail running – Montane minimus lite waterproof jacket: £185, Montane.com
Best for after dark – Proviz classic men’s waterproof running jacket: £29.99, Provizsports.com
1
Asics metarun waterproof jacket
Best: Overall
Why we love it
Impressive waterproofing
Lightweight and packable
Clever features and fit improve running experience
Take note
Not much warmth offered
This Asics jacket goes above and beyond to provide an enjoyable running experience, and the brand’s attention to detail pays off.
It manages to balance full waterproofing with a lightweight design that can pack into the chest pocket when the jacket is surplus to requirements. On a long run where drizzle was followed by some unexpected sun, it served me well throughout. Admittedly, packing it away was nowhere near as easy as the Adidas terrex option below, but it’s still a handy feature to have.
The back of the jacket is longer than most, preventing it from riding up and saving me from the Great British Bake Off-famed soggy bottom. The hood has a built-in visor which stopped raindrops falling into my face, and vents across the upper back upped the jacket’s breathability credentials.
Add the adjustable hood and hem into the mix, along with plenty of zippered pocket options, and you have an excellent running jacket.
Recreational runners, rejoice: here we have a very solid running jacket at a refreshingly reasonable price (as little as £22, when I last looked online).
The speedwick fabric is lightweight and breathable, and it offers a decent level of protection from the wind and light rain.
The absence of zippered pockets for stashing valuables is a shame, the main zipper sometimes bunched up, particularly when sitting, and there’s a lack of adjustability options. But this is still a good running jacket at a great price.
This Montane jacket’s lightweight design and silky fit means it’s easy to forget you’re wearing it at all. That is, until the rain starts hammering down and your body remains bone dry.
The 20 denier pertex shield fabric withstood several showers during my winter running schedule, with the seam-taped zips, pre-elasticated cuffs at the wrists and adjustable hem doing an excellent job of keeping the water out and my body heat. It was also impressively breathable.
The minimus’ thin outer won’t offer too much warmth on its own, and the slim fit means there’s only really room for a base-layer underneath in chilly conditions, but I found it was capable of keeping me at a comfortable temperature once I got going.
Despite its slim fit, the stretchy nylon never rode up while I was running, and the useful zippered hand pockets provided a secure spot for storing my valuables. The soft material also felt lovely when worn over a t-shirt or vest.
There’s a lot to love about this option from Adidas’ terrex range. Made with trail running in mind, I broke it in with an off-road jaunt, and it was only half-way through that I remembered I was even wearing the jacket – it weighs next to nothing, it’s comfortable to a fault and it moves naturally with the body.
The wind-resistant, water-repellent fabric is a good fit for blustery spring and summer runs, and it can be compressed into a tiny package contained in the chest pocket if you want to ditch it at any point – I timed it out of intrigue, and this took just 15 seconds. I should probably get out more.
You’re not going to draw much warmth from this one, so it’s probably not one for winter. But its slightly roomier true-to-size fit means you can slip an extra layer on underneath if needed.
The design may also split opinion – “That’s a bright one,” was my partner’s disapproving verdict – but this is a matter of personal preference.
If you’re running after dark, you want something that can handle an array of conditions (whether that’s wind, rain or just the cold). Proviz is renowned for its uber-visible reflect360 jacket, and its new active running jacket is an ideal companion for evening or early morning runs.
Breathable and waterproof, it kept me comfortable throughout – even when running with a bag – and its low-profile hood protected me from the odd shower.
The reflective detailing keeps you visible and its positioning means it won’t get blocked by a rucksack. Two side pockets enabled me to store essentials on the go, while its oversized zip pullers were easy enough to operate while wearing gloves. My only gripe was that it fits a little small, so it might be worth ordering a size up.
This jacket is very Lululemon, in the best possible way; it looks great and feels even better thanks to its lightweight, breathable fabric. For these reasons, if I’m rushing out the door for a few easy miles, this is invariably the jacket I grab.
The fit is more relaxed than offerings on this list from true blue running brands, allowing me to layer up (or down) depending on the temperature. And the water-repellent material was capable of fending off lighter spring showers – just don’t get caught in a downpour.
So, if sartorial tendencies often swing your running gear choices, this running jacket should be at the top of your wishlist.
This jacket boasts Vuori’s signature buttery soft fabric, which feels incredibly comfortable – I find myself wearing it around the house as much as I do on runs.
It might not be waterproof, but it is quick-drying and breathable thanks to a mesh lining. The jacket is stretchy, breathable and warmer than most other jackets I tried too, courtesy of a dual-layered outer, which did a good job of keeping me warm during wintry January run clubs. However, this does make it heavier than most.
The more relaxed fit allows you to layer up underneath if the temperature drops uncomfortably low, and it looks great to boot. I was able to take a detour via a cafe on my weekend long run and not look too out of place among the other patrons – sweaty face aside.
This Castore jacket is more for general sports than running specifically, but I like it for easy miles.
Elasticated cuffs at the wrists and waist ensured it sat nicely without riding up, whatever activity I was doing, and mesh-panelled “sweat zones” meant I didn’t overheat when the UK’s predictably unpredictable weather threw me some sun.
The drawcords on the hood can be a bit annoying if you push the pace, and there’s not much warmth on offer from the thin fabric.
But it’s lightweight, comfortable, breathable, looks good, offers protection from the wind and gives you a bit of space for an extra layer underneath if needed. You can usually find it with a decent discount too, which is always a big bonus.
Gymshark’s “we do gym” slogan might suggest it’s somewhat out of its depth here. But with the resurgence of running and rise of the “hybrid athlete”, the brand has dipped its toe in cardio-infested waters with a new running range, and done a decent job of it.
This jacket retails at £60, which is not cheap, but still represents a fraction of the price of many entries on this list.
It fits well, with just enough room for an extra layer if needed, and is incredibly lightweight. The adjustable hood and hem are nice touches, and a couple of zippered hand pockets offer solid storage options for lighter items (although my phone did bounce around mid-run, so you might want to save these for your keys and other lighter items).
I would have liked more breathability, finding I could get a bit sweaty on mild-to-warm days, and oddly the material was a bit noisier than most. But for the price, it’s a solid option which will protect your from the elements without weighing you down.
The innovative Asics metarun waterproof jacket takes the top spot with its thoughtful touches and impressive performance. If you want a packable waterproof jacket that will keep you cool and dry, this is the one to buy.
It is expensive, however. For anyone wanting a solid running jacket without the associated three-figure fee, the Reebok running hooded jacket is a very worthy and far more affordable alternative.
The Montane minimus lite waterproof jacket is a top choice for trail runners. Its material is soft and lightweight, yet reinforced to protect it from tearing, and the comfortable fit allows for a full range of movement without restriction.