9 best running jackets for men, tested by our resident fitness writer

The runner’s high. That glorious feeling when you hit your stride and all worries seem to melt away. However, it’s harder to access when wind and rain are whipping every inch of exposed skin – an all too common occurrence in the UK.

The best running jackets are designed to protect you from the weather, preserving the feel-good factor of your fitness efforts. Team one with a decent set of running shoes plus a purpose-built backpack and you’re ready for battle. Or, at the very least, a long run in relative comfort.

But which running jacket should you buy? That, of course, depends on your needs, priorities and the nature of your training.

A good running jacket should provide some combination of warmth, wind protection and waterproofing. It’s also important to make sure the jacket you choose has the credentials necessary for the time of year, conditions and types of run you plan to use it for. If you enjoy lengthy trails, packability will be key, while summer runners will want to prioritise breathability.

Another quality you should look for is freedom of movement. The jacket should move naturally with the body, while still fitting tightly enough to avoid any unwanted flapping during your run. And finally, if you’re running in the dark, reflective elements are a must.

To help you choose, I’ve tested a variety of running jackets. Below you can find a list of my favourites, including options for chilly conditions, summer showers and everything in between.

How I tested the best running jackets

For this article, I tested a variety of men’s winter running jackets to find the best you can currently buy online – whether you’re commuting, tackling changeable conditions or spending a weekend on the trails. I tested the jackets in a range of conditions through winter and spring, including sunny spells and unexpected downpours. Where possible, I exposed each one to a run in the rain to see how it fared.

To be considered, the jacket had to do what it claimed it could do, and keep me comfortable and dry whatever the weather.

