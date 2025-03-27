Looking for ways to save money on travel? Whether it’s a UK city break or a long-haul holiday, securing the best Booking.com deals can make a big difference to your budget. From discounted hotels and flights to exclusive loyalty perks, the trusted travel provider offers plenty of ways to cut down your expenses.

By taking advantage of Booking.com discount codes, Genius membership rewards and limited-time promotions, you can save up to 20 per cent on your next trip. Plus, find extra savings on experiences, attractions and even car rental.

Keep scrolling to find the best Booking.com discounts to maximise your travel budget.

Save 15 per cent on last-minute travel with this Booking.com discount

One of the easiest ways to book cheap hotels and flights is through Booking.com’s limited-time offers. Right now, you can save 15 per cent or more on last-minute stays when you book and travel before 1 April 2025. There are hundreds of deals on worldwide hotels, including London and Manchester, as well as Amsterdam, Paris, Dubai, Krakow and more. With rooms starting from just £16 per night, it’s a no-brainer for a last-minute spring getaway.

Save 20 per cent on advanced hotel bookings

For those booking further ahead, there’s 20 per cent off selected stays between now and 30 September. With rooms starting from just £15 per night, visiting destinations like Istanbul, New York and Barcelona doesn’t have to break the bank

Save every time with a Booking.com Genius membership

Want even bigger savings? Booking.com’s Genius loyalty programme rewards frequent travellers with exclusive discounts and benefits. It’s free to join and the more you book, the better the perks.

Genius membership levels

Level one: awarded upon registration.

Level two: upgraded after completing five bookings in two years.

Level three: upgraded after completing 15 bookings in two years.

If you’re looking for hotel inspiration, The Independent travel team has guides on the best hotels in nearly every location. Many of these hotels can be booked using your Booking.com Genius discount. Case in point, the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab featured as our destination expert Hazel Plush’s top luxury hotel in her round-up of the best hotels in Dubai.

open image in gallery Booking.com is a one-stop destination for all your travel needs ( iStock )

More ways to save on flights, attractions and car rental

Booking.com isn’t just for hotels – you can also search and compare flights from all major airlines to find the best prices. Plus, Genius members get flight price alerts, so you can book at the best possible time.

You can even pre-book attractions across the world, including iconic landmarks like the Colosseum in Rome or the Eiffel Tower in Paris, arrange sightseeing river cruises on the Danube in Budapest or tickets to major parks, like Disneyland Paris. Many Booking.com attractions come with free cancellation, giving you flexibility and peace of mind if your plans change. Pre-booking is often cheaper than paying on arrival (sometimes by up to 50 per cent), so you can save money by simply planning ahead.

Need car hire for your trip? Booking.com has that covered, too. Compare car rental prices from trusted vehicle hire companies, like Europcar, Hertz and Enterprise. Plus, Genius members get an extra 10 per cent off.

How we find the best Booking.com deals

At The Independent, we are committed to sharing the best deals with our readers. That’s why we have a dedicated team of deal-hunters with years of experience in sourcing offers and verifying them to ensure they are always valid. From travel and transport to fashion and tech, our deals section is filled with the latest discount codes and promotions from your favourite brands.

For those curious about how Booking.com offers such competitive hotel rates, travel correspondent Simon Calder explores the reasons behind these savings and how you can often unlock even better deals by booking via mobile.