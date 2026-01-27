The year seems to be racing by already, and the Easter holidays will be here before you know it. If you’re craving some early spring sunshine or warmer April temperatures, now is the ideal time to start planning. From relaxing fly-and-flop family holidays to culture-packed city breaks, I’ve rounded up the best Easter holiday deals available right now.

Family getaways can quickly become expensive, especially during the school holidays, but there are still plenty of ways to save. From last-minute Easter holiday deals and limited-time discount codes to savings for single-parent families, here’s how to book an Easter break without blowing your budget.

Easter break deals

There are plenty of all-inclusive package deals and city break offers available this Easter. Below, you’ll find the latest holiday deals from top travel companies, including Tui, Jet2holidays, easyJet holidays and Loveholidays.

Where’s hot in March and April?

If you’re looking to get the most sun for your holiday this spring, here are some of the warmest destinations (as recommended by our expert travel team) during March and April.

Rhodes, Greece

Rhodes is an affordable Easter holiday destination for families ( Hotel La Marquise/Tui )

With average temperatures of 17-20C across March and April, Rhodes offers warm but comfortable weather that’s perfect for both sightseeing and beach days, without the intense summer heat. Families can enjoy a wide range of all-inclusive resorts, shallow beaches and historic attractions, including the medieval Old Town, which is easy to explore with children.

Book with Tui from £441 per person

Valencia, Spain

For a shorter, family-friendly city break, Valencia has plenty to offer ( Medium Valencia/easyJet holidays )

Spring highs of around 22C make Valencia a great choice for families who want a mix of culture and outdoor activities. The city is home to the hugely popular City of Arts and Sciences, impressive parks and a sandy urban beach, with April being the perfect time to enjoy everything on offer before peak summer crowds arrive.

Book with easyJet holidays from £377 per person

Lanzarote, Canary Islands

Lanzarote is one of the popular family destinations for sunshine year-round ( Bluesea Playa Club Apartment/Jet2holidays )

Expect average temperatures between 22C and 24C, ideal for families looking for guaranteed sunshine without travelling too far from the UK. Lanzarote is well known for its family-friendly hotels, calm beaches and attractions such as Timanfaya National Park and waterparks, making it a reliable Easter holiday option.

Book with Jet2holidays from £411 per person

Cairo, Egypt

For a cultural break, Cairo is packed with history and landmarks ( Sonesta Hotel, Tower & Casino - Cairo/Loveholidays )

Hot and dry with averages between 27C and 30C, Cairo is best suited to families with older children who enjoy culture and history. Spring is one of the most comfortable times to visit, allowing you to explore iconic sights such as the Pyramids of Giza before summer temperatures soar.

Book with Loveholidays from £579 per person

Dubai, UAE

Aside from the glitz and glam, Dubai has so much to offer families ( Dukes The Palm Dubai/Loveholidays )

With temperatures ranging from 23-33C, Dubai delivers guaranteed sunshine and an abundance of family-friendly activities during spring. From waterparks and beaches to indoor attractions and desert safaris, it’s a popular Easter destination for families looking for warmth, luxury hotels and entertainment in one place.

Book with Loveholidays from £669 per person

Barbados, Caribbean

( Hilton Barbados Resort/Tui )

Warm weather averaging 24-31C makes Barbados ideal for families wanting a long-haul Easter escape. The island is known for its welcoming atmosphere, safe beaches and family-friendly resorts, while the dry season weather ensures plenty of sunshine for outdoor activities.

Book with Tui from £1,378 per person

Easter holiday saving tips

Single-parent discounts

Many travel providers offer single-parent discount codes to help you save extra on your holiday. Right now, there’s an extra £60 off for one-parent bookings with Jet2holidays, while easyJet holidays is offering up to £100 off.

Single-parent codes can be used on holiday sales, however as only one discount code can be used at a time, it’s worth checking the value against any other codes available and weighing up which offers a bigger saving.

Free child places

Most travel deals, including sales and voucher codes, can be used alongside free child places to make your holiday even more affordable. You can generally find great holiday deals with free child places from all major travel companies, including Loveholidays, Tui, Jet2holidays and easyJet holidays.

Baggage offers

If there’s a likelihood that you may go over the baggage allowance that comes with your booking, it’s always worth pre-booking more baggage ahead of time. Excess luggage fees at the airport are notoriously expensive. You can usually add extra kilos onto your booking in your account or “manage booking” page with all major travel providers.

When travelling with infants, we recommend checking with the airline to see if luggage and extras are offered to help make your travel as stress-free and affordable as possible. For example, Jet2holidays and Tui offer an extra 10kg allowance for infants in addition to two items of equipment (such as car seats, push chairs or travel cots), free of charge. If booking with third-party providers, such as Loveholidays, you will need to check the specific airline policies.

