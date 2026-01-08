With spring just around the corner, March is an ideal time to kick-start the travel season. If you’re craving some sunshine after a long winter, it’s one of the best months to book a warm-weather holiday before peak summer crowds and prices hit.

From long-haul escapes to Cape Town and Mexico to short-haul favourites such as Seville and Lanzarote, I’ve rounded up the best deals to stretch your budget further on holidays in March, with destinations recommended by The Independent’s travel team.

Seville, Spain: Save up to £85 per person with Tui

Enjoy a city break to Seville for some early spring sunshine ( Tui/Hesperia Sevilla )

If you’re looking for a quick city break, Seville is at its best in March. Enjoy warm spring sunshine and fewer crowds than during the peak summer months. Daytime temperatures can reach 21-22C, making it ideal for sightseeing without the intense heat. With a flight time of less than three hours, it’s a great choice for a culture-packed city break that doesn’t require a long journey.

While Seville is an inland city, many hotels offer pools, which is ideal if you want to factor in some downtime between sightseeing. Tui is currently offering savings of up to £85 per person on Seville breaks in March.

One standout option is the Hesperia Sevilla, available from £282 per night (at the time of writing). The hotel is just a short walk from Seville’s old town and close to a train station, making it easy to get around the city. Facilities include both indoor and outdoor pools, an on-site restaurant, and sleek, contemporary interiors.





Dubai, UAE: Up to £600 off in the Loveholidays sale

There’s up to £600 off selected getaways, including the luxurious Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers ( Loveholiday/Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers )

March is a prime time to visit Dubai, offering guaranteed warmth that is more manageable than during the summer months. Expect hot, sunny days with temperatures of up to 29C, along with cooler evenings that are ideal for dining outdoors and taking in the famous marina views. It’s a great month for taking advantage of everything the city has to offer, including beach days, desert safaris and trips to the Burj Khalifa.

In the Loveholidays new year sale, you can save up to £600 on selected holidays, from family-friendly resorts to high-end beachfront properties.

There’s an impressive £434 off seven-night stays at the five-star Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers when you travel on 6 March. It’s centrally located with shopping and restaurants just a few steps away, and guests can enjoy the roof-top swimming pool and buffet-stye dining facilities for the duration of their stay.





Lanzarote, Canary Islands: £100 per person off all Jet2holidays

Jet2holidays has £100 per person off all holidays for a limited time ( Barcelo Playa Blanca Royal Level/Jet2holidays )

Lanzarote is also a popular choice for holidays in March. The island enjoys temperatures of up to 22C in March, with plenty of clear skies and warm days for the beach, coastal walks and exploring the stunning volcanic landscapes. Flight times are just over four hours, making for an easy long-weekend or week-long escape.

Jet2holidays is offering £100 per person off all holidays right now, including trips to Lanzarote in March. The deal covers a wide range of resorts across Playa Blanca, Costa Teguise and Puerto del Carmen, with options for families, couples and adult-only stays.

If you’re planning a romantic break, there’s also an extra £198 off stays at the adult-only Barcelo Playa Blanca Royal Level when you travel on 15 March. Its beachfront location, infinity pool and wellness centre make it perfect for some rest and relaxation.





Riviera Maya, Mexico: Up to £150 off package holidays at Tui

Save £150 on holidays to Mexico before April ( Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun/Tui )

March falls within Mexico’s dry season, perfect for long sunny days, low humidity and highs of around 30C in Riviera Maya. Enjoy white-sand beaches, calm seas and flavoursome Mexican cuisine. Plus, there are plenty of activities to enjoy, such as snorkelling and exploring ancient Mayan ruins.

While Mexico may be a longer-haul option, travelling in March can offer better value than peak winter months, particularly on flights. Tui currently has up to £150 off package holidays departing before April. Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun is a great option for families, with its 14-slide waterpark, beachfront location and an impressive 12 restaurants to enjoy.





Cape Town, South Africa: 6 per cent off hotels with Expedia and 10 per cent off Qatar Airways flights

Booking flights and accommodation separately can be a smart way to maximise savings ( Southern Sun de Wagen/Expedia )

With warm, dry weather, Cape Town is another great destination for March. Average temperatures sit around 24-26C – ideal for exploring the city, visiting nearby vineyards or taking a drive along the Cape Peninsula.

You can currently save 6 per cent on Cape Town hotels with Expedia, alongside 10 per cent off flights with Qatar Airways when you register for the provider’s newsletter. Booking flights and accommodation separately can be a smart way to maximise savings and build a more flexible itinerary for this bucket-list destination.





One of Expedia top-rated hotels is the scenic Southern Sun de Wagen, situated in one of Cape Town’s most famous wine regions and a short walk away from the historic Dorp Street. Its boutique, farm-style accommodation includes an outdoor swimming pool and contemporary cuisine, with half-board dining showcasing local produce.





