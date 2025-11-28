The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The best VPNs I’ve tested are on sale for Black Friday
NordVPN, Surfshark, Express VPN and more have already launched their Black Friday deals
The Black Friday 2025 sales have finally arrived and with them, you'll find the best VPN deals, giving you the chance to snap up a saving on services including NordVPN, Surfshark, Express VPN and more, for less than a cup of coffee a month.
While it’s not the most glamorous purchase (if you’re looking for physical tech, make a beeline to my round-up of the best iPad deals or laptop offers), it is perhaps one of the most important, especially when it comes to protecting your online data.
A virtual private network (or VPN for short) protects your online activity from prying eyes. It prevents websites and even your internet provider from tracking what you’re doing online. And Black Friday has brought steep discounts on subscriptions to some of the best VPNs and best affordable VPNS, with many of the top trusted providers kicking off their sales earlier than usual this year.
I’ve tested all the major VPN services, so I know what’s a great deal and what isn’t worth your money. Here are the best offers on the ones I’d genuinely recommend. I’ll be updating this guide all the way through to Cyber Monday.
Best Black Friday 2025 VPN deals:
- Proton VPN Plus: Was £8.09 per month, now £2.04 per month, Protonvpn.com
- NordVPN: Was £8.69 per month, now £2.29 per month, Nordvpn.com
- Surfshark VPN: Was £4.97 per month, now £1.49 per month, Surfshark.com
1NordVPN
A NordVPN subscription has been slashed in price to just £61.83 for a 27-month contract. That works out to about £2.29 per month, which is one of the cheapest prices I’ve seen on the VPN provider all year. The deal runs until 10 December, so it’s not likely to go any lower. NordVPN is my pick for the best VPNs, delivering a wealth of features, loads of servers and excellent speeds.
2ExpressVPN
You can currently save up to 75 per cent on ExpressVPN subscriptions, depending on which tier you opt for. When I put the service to the test, I found it to be one of the best-looking and easiest VPNs I’ve used. It’s intuitive and straightforward – you really can’t go wrong. If you select the ‘advanced’ middle tier, you’ll pay £3.49 instead of £10.99 a month for 28 months, plus you’ll get an extra four months for free.
3Proton VPN Plus
Proton has just slashed the price of its one-year and two-year subscription plans to some of the lowest prices I’ve seen. While you’d usually pay about £3.59 for a subscription, right now, you can get a 24-month subscription for just £2.04 per month, billed at £48.96. That’s almost as cheap as Surfshark’s Black Friday deal, and when it renews after two years, it will only go up to £65 per year, compared with Surfshark and NordVPN’s higher auto-renewal prices. If you really care about both privacy and speed, Proton VPN is my top pick.
4Surfshark VPN
Already one of the cheapest VPNs around, Surfshark’s just gone one step further. The VPN provider has slashed the price of a 27-month subscription to £40.23, which works out at just £1.49 per month. This is even cheaper than Black Friday last year, when it dropped to £41 for the same 27-month period. The deal ends on 10 December. What I love about Surfshark is that it comes with a cookie pop-up blocker, as well as a neat double VPN feature that routes your traffic through two servers at once.
5CyberGhost VPN
Thanks to this Black Friday VPN deal, a two-year CyberGhost plan has been slashed in price. It comes with an additional four months (instead of the regular two extra), and although it still costs £49.92 up front, you’re getting a 28-month plan instead of a 26-month plan, essentially cutting the price to £1.78 per month instead of £1.92 per month.
6Private Internet Access
Private Internet Access has just released its Black Friday deal for 2025. Similar to CyberGhost, it’s not really deducting the price of a VPN subscription itself (given its already so cheap), but what it is doing is throwing in an extra four months for free, on top of the three-year plan. That means you pay £43.94 up front and get 40 months of VPN access, which works out to £1.57 per month.
7IP Vanish
IP Vanish has 1400 servers in 75 locations to assist your incognito surfing and browsing, which also help you navigate straight through censorship filters and surf without leaving a trace.
Like Nord, it offers 24/7 help chat, and “user-friendly apps” are available to download on all your devices with unlimited bandwidth and server switching, 10 simultaneous connections available on various devices, and secure connection in over 50 countries. I reviewed this VPN and found it to be ideal for gaming with fast connection speeds.
Price-wise, this is a better option for those looking for just a quick bout of anonymity. For Black Friday, you can get this VPN for up to 84 per cent off, starting from £1.58 per month.
When will Black Friday VPN deals start in 2025?
Black Friday is here, and the best VPN deals are already underway. Many providers started their sales at the beginning of the month, despite the fact that Black Friday itself isn’t until 28 November. The deals will run until 1 December, otherwise known as Cyber Monday.
Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best Black Friday VPN deals
Alex Lee is The Independent’s senior tech critic and has been reviewing the best VPNs for years. He tracks the prices of VPN subscriptions year-round, so he knows when you should subscribe and which subscription tiers offer the best value.
