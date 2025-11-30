The best VPNs I’ve tested are on sale for Black Friday

Although the actual day of Black Friday 2025 is now behind us, the offers are continuing through the weekend and into Cyber Monday (1 December), including a host of the best VPN deals.

Granted, a VPN isn’t quite as exciting as a new telly, iPhone or ice cream maker – yes, the viral Ninja CREAMi is down once again. But dig a little deeper and you’ll find it is a savvy way to spend your money.

A VPN (virtual private network) protects your online activity, preventing websites – and even your own internet provider – from tracking what you’re doing online, keeping your data safe. You can also change your virtual location, allowing you to avoid price discrimination and take advantage of cheaper regional deals on certain products or subscription services.

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve tried and tested all the major VPN services, so you can trust me to recommend the deals that offer value for money.Standout deals so far include offers from NordVPN, Surfshark and Express VPN, including several which feature in our best VPNs and best affordable VPNS guides.

Keep reading for my handpicked list of Black Friday VPN discounts, which I’ll be updating with all the latest offers.

Best Black Friday 2025 VPN deals: