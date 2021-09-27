Although it’s unlikely your little one will have a clue that Santa is on the way, baby gifts are just too cute to resist.

So whether you’re a grandparent looking for a special something for baby’s first Christmas, or a new parent after a token gift, we’ve rounded up the best presents for newborns and babies for 2021.

Covering all bases, we’ve included the best items of clothing, essential baby gear, skincare, toys and books to ensure the littlest member of the family is living their best life.

From stocking fillers to luxury items, our gift guide starts from £16, so you should find something whatever your budget.

How we tested

Each item is fully evaluated for its quality by new or expectant parents, with a focus on sustainable, eco-friendly materials, developmental toys or clever sleep aids that you didn’t know you needed.

Read more:

The best gifts for newborns and babies for 2021 are:

Best overall – Lovevery play kit: £80, Lovevery.co.uk

– Lovevery play kit: £80, Lovevery.co.uk Best baby gym – The Little Green Sheep curved wooden play gym: £76.46, Naturalbabyshower.co.uk

– The Little Green Sheep curved wooden play gym: £76.46, Naturalbabyshower.co.uk Best book gift – Wonderbly personalised book: £19.99, Wonderbly.com

– Wonderbly personalised book: £19.99, Wonderbly.com Best luxury gift – Binibamba sheepskin snuggler: £95, Binibamba.com

– Binibamba sheepskin snuggler: £95, Binibamba.com Best rocker to gift – Charlie Crane rocker: £187.65, Charliecraneparis.com

– Charlie Crane rocker: £187.65, Charliecraneparis.com Best weaning gift – Liewood Vivi animal shape silicone tableware: £32, Selfridges.com

– Liewood Vivi animal shape silicone tableware: £32, Selfridges.com Best festive outfit – MORI ruby stripe clever zip sleepsuit: £32.50, Babymori.com

– MORI ruby stripe clever zip sleepsuit: £32.50, Babymori.com Best soft toy – Mamas & Papas Archie elephant: £16, Mamasandpapas.com

– Mamas & Papas Archie elephant: £16, Mamasandpapas.com Best activity cube – Little Dutch activity cube in little goose: £33.95, Scandiborn.co.uk

– Little Dutch activity cube in little goose: £33.95, Scandiborn.co.uk Best doll – Fela & Friends Fela handmade soft doll: £45, Selfridges.com

– Fela & Friends Fela handmade soft doll: £45, Selfridges.com Best pram accessory – Rockit stroller rocker: £39.95, Rockitrocker.com

– Rockit stroller rocker: £39.95, Rockitrocker.com Best designer kidswear – Mini Rodini 2-pack basic baby kit: £50, Minirodini.com

– Mini Rodini 2-pack basic baby kit: £50, Minirodini.com Best baby journal – Month of Sundays childhood journal: £42, Monthofsundaysjournal.com

– Month of Sundays childhood journal: £42, Monthofsundaysjournal.com Best for capturing memories – Fujifilm instax mini 11: £69.99, Boots.com

– Fujifilm instax mini 11: £69.99, Boots.com Best sleep accessory – Ewan the dream sheep deluxe: £39.99, Sweetdreamers.co.uk

– Ewan the dream sheep deluxe: £39.99, Sweetdreamers.co.uk Best baby skincare – Kit & Kin baby bundle: £38.65, Kitandkin.com

– Kit & Kin baby bundle: £38.65, Kitandkin.com Best baby dressing gown – The White Company hydrocotton baby robe: £28, Thewhitecompany.com

– The White Company hydrocotton baby robe: £28, Thewhitecompany.com Best stocking – Mamas & Papas large personalised Santa stocking: £16, Mamasandpapas.com

Lovevery play kit Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 We don’t need to tell you that kids grow up fast. For a gift that will keep up with them, Lovevery’s clever play kit subscription sends age-appropriate developmental toys, every two to three months. Suitable from newborn to toddler, you simply enter the child’s birthday, and an engaging selection will wing its way to them, complete with a play guide offering suggestions on various ways to use each Montessori-inspired item. You can also buy a one-off kit if you prefer, shipping is carbon-neutral and the toys are made from eco-friendly, sustainable materials. We couldn’t have been more impressed. Buy now £ 80 , Lovevery.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Little Green Sheep curved wooden play gym Best: Baby gym Rating: 9/10 Before babies learn to crawl, a baby gym and its dangling toys will keep them entertained while developing their hand-eye coordination. This is a delightful example, with a curved arch made from light beechwood and organic charms with an under-the-sea theme. Beautifully made and a dream to look at, these include a wooden seashell teether, knitted teether, crochet whale and heart charm. They’re detachable too, so can be washed and played with wherever they go. Buy now £ 76.46 , Naturalbabyshower.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Wonderbly personalised book Best: Book gift Rating: 9/10 It’s never too early to start reading to your baby, and Wonderbly makes it a total joy with its range of personalised books. The brand launches new titles every month, but we are particularly smitten with “Peekaboo, I Love You!”, a sweet, playful story for newborns to three-year-olds. You select the character and enter your baby’s name, which you’ll see subtly scattered throughout the pages, and there’s also space at the front to dedicate a special message. Buy now £ 19.99 , Wonderbly.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Binibamba sheepskin snuggler Best: Luxury gift Rating: 9/10 Made from deep-pile merino sheepskin, Binibamba’s luxe liners are designed to add a cosy layer to buggies, bassinets and bouncers, and come with pre-cut strap holes for both three and five-point harnesses. Aside from making the most adorable backdrop for the endless photos you’ll be taking, it’s also naturally hypoallergenic (proven to reduce allergies and asthma in babies), and thermoregulating; meaning it will keep them toasty in the winter and cool and dry in the summer. We were worried it would get dirty quickly, however, this wonder fabric is naturally self-cleaning and antibacterial (isn’t mother nature clever?). Genuinely softer than a baby’s bottom, we just wish they made one big enough for our king size bed... Buy now £ 95 , Binibamba.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Charlie Crane rocker Best: Rocker to gift Rating: 9/10 While there are some things that are non-negotiable before a newborn arrives – a cot, pram, babygrows and a car seat to name but a few – certain things, such as a rocker, can be seen as a “nice to have”. This is precisely why we think one as luxe as this makes the perfect gift. Made from beechwood, with an organic cotton cushion, the mid-century modern design will fit elegantly into your living room (so is as much a gift for the parents, as the baby), and creates a gentle rocking motion to lull them off to sleep. It can be used from day one, up until about seven months and also works a treat with the Binibamba sheepskin snuggler (£95, Binibamba.com). Buy now £ 187.65 , Charliecraneparis.com Liewood vivi animal shape silicone tableware Best: Weaning gift Rating: 9/10 While children only need milk until the age of six months, after that the weaning adventure begins. This stylish four-piece set, presented in a giftable box, promises to make mealtimes fun with a cute animal design. It includes a plate, bowl, spoon and cup, all made from BPA-free silicone (so it won’t smash when it invariably ends up on the floor) and is dishwasher safe too. Choose from dark rose, mustard or sea blue. Buy now £ 32 , Selfridges.com Mori ruby stripe clever zip sleepsuit Best: Festive outfit Rating: 9/10 It can be tempting to dress your little one up in a festive outfit for the day, but for something with a little more longevity, we like this subtle candy cane stripe sleepsuit. It’s made from Mori’s signature snuggly organic cotton and bamboo fabric and can be personalised with up to ten characters. Available in sizes newborn to 24-months, parents will be forever grateful for the concealed two-way zip front, which makes nighttime feeds that little bit easier. Once you’ve tried it, you’ll never go back to poppers. Buy now £ 32.50 , Babymori.com Mamas & Papas Archie elephant Best: Soft toy Rating: 9/10 Every baby needs a favourite soft toy, and Archie the elephant is quite simply the softest specimen we’ve found. Floppy and cuddly, we can see this being dragged everywhere they go. It’s suitable for newborns and perfect for bedtime snuggles as they get a bit older. And for Christmas, he’s joined by a suitably festive reindeer who’s just waiting for a loving home. Buy now £ 16 , Mamasandpapas.com Little Dutch activity cube in little goose Best: Activity cube Rating: 9/10 Combining a bead frame, shape sorter, maze and moveable gears to keep little hands busy, this activity cube combines four toys in one handy box. We like the wooden construction, muted tones and cute illustrations, as we’re keen to avoid the colourful plastic for as long as possible. It’s recommended from 18 months onwards and will help to develop their coordination and fine motor skills while providing hours of entertainment. Buy now £ 33.95 , Scandiborn.co.uk Fela & Friends Fela handmade soft doll Best: Doll Rating: 9/10 Granted, this beautiful handmade doll is probably a little too special to hand over to a newborn. However, we still think it makes the perfect gift, as the colourful character will look great in the nursery until they are ready to look after it themselves (the suggested age is from three years). It’s part of the Selfridges project earth initiative, which aims to introduce its customers to more black-owned brands. This range aims to represent all children, including boy dolls in bow ties. Buy now £ 45 , Selfridges.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rockit stroller rocker Best: Pram accessory Rating: 8/10 Give new parents the gift of a sleeping bubba this Christmas, with this genius battery-powered contraption that attaches to your stroller or pram. It will continue mimicking the reassuring rocking motion that got them off to sleep, even if you’ve decided it’s time to stop for a quick half in the pub. It’s suitable from birth and is rain-proof too. Buy now £ 39.95 , Rockitrocker.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mini Rodini 2-pack basic baby kit Best: Designer kidswear Rating: 9/10 We think the best gifts are the ones that feel a bit too decadent to treat yourself to. Which is why Mini Rodini’s two-piece baby kit is perfect. Made from soft, sustainable stretchy lyocell, it includes a pair of plain black leggings and the brand’s signature leopard print long-sleeve body. They’ll be the best-dressed baby in sensory class... Buy now £ 50 , Minirodini.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Month of Sundays childhood journal Best: Baby journal Rating: 9/10 This quality hardback journal comes in seven chic neutral shades and has space to jot down statistics, milestones and treasured memories, from before they arrived, right through until their 18th birthday. Whether we’ll keep it up for that long is yet to be seen. However, the clever prompts such as “funny things you’ve said or done include…”, as well as ample space for photographs will certainly make us try to fill it up as best we can. It also arrived beautifully gift wrapped. Buy now £ 42 , Monthofsundaysjournal.com Fujifilm instax mini 11 Best: For capturing memories Rating: 9/10 Now clearly, this is more of a gift for the parents, than the child itself, but the Instax mini 11 is the perfect partner to the Month of Sundays baby journal (£42, Monthofsundaysjournal.com). Ensuring the early years photos you’re taking will actually be printed out and kept forever, rather than buried on your phone for all eternity, it was really easy to use – just point and click – and delivered bright snaps instantly. It comes in five colours – blush pink, ice white, sky blue, lilac and charcoal – and we also liked the selfie function, for when we were trying to get the whole family in the shot. Buy now £ 69.99 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ewan the dream sheep deluxe Best: Sleep accessory Rating: 9/10 There are certain kids toys and contraptions that are simply iconic and Ewan the dream sheep certainly falls into this category. You’re probably familiar with “white noise” but this glowing fluffster delivers less abrasive pink noise, lulling your little one off to the land of nod with recordings of heartbeats and womb noises. This deluxe version (available in grey or purple) goes one step further, with a cry sensor that activates at the slightest stir, settling them before you have to get involved. Forty quid for a good nights sleep? Take our money. Buy now £ 39.99 , Sweetdreamers.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kit & Kin baby bundle Best: Baby skincare Rating: 9/10 Babies are born with a protective layer of vernix, with many choosing not to bathe their baby for the first few weeks to allow this to be fully absorbed. When you do eventually choose to start using products, you’ll want to use natural formulas that you can trust won’t damage their delicate skin. Spice Girl, Emma Bunton, helped develop the organic Kit and Kin range after her son developed eczema, ensuring it’s completely free from parabens, silicones, synthetic fragrances and most common allergens. This lovely gift box contains everything you’ll need for bathtime, including calming baby oil, gentle body wash, bubble bath, body lotion, and a soothing “magic salve” for use on trouble spots. Buy now £ 38.65 , Kitandkin.com The White Company hydrocotton baby robe Best: Baby dressing gown Rating: 9/10 For after bathtime, you’ll need a super soft dressing gown to wrap them up in. The White Company makes one of the cutest, with little teddy ears, front pockets and a waist tie. It’s made from the brand’s fast-drying and super absorbent hydrocotton fabric, so there’s no need for a separate towel and comes in white, blue, grey or pink in sizes newborn to six months, or six to 12 months. Buy now £ 28 , Thewhitecompany.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mamas & Papas large personalised Santa stocking Best: Stocking Rating: 9/10 All of this lot will need to be stashed somewhere special, and where better than an oversized personalised Santa sack that they’ll reuse every year. In traditional red and white, it’s deep enough for a good selection of stocking fillers and can be embroidered with their name, making it a very special keepsake they’ll treasure for years to come. This stocking is due to go live on 18 December, just in time for Christmas. Buy now £ 16 , Mamasandpapas.com

The verdict: Christmas gifts for babies and newborns While we’re sure both baby and parents would be thrilled with anything on this carefully curated list, we have to award our best buy to Lovevery for its innovative play kits. Whether you choose to purchase as a one-off or as part of an ongoing subscription, the packs are suitable for newborns through to two-years-of-age and ensure you’re gifting them the right toys at the right time for their developmental needs. The quality is exemplary and takes the guesswork out of getting it right. Voucher codes For discounts on kids clothing, try the links below: Very discount codes

Joules discount codes For more children’s gift ideas, read our guide to the best wooden and plastic-free toys

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.