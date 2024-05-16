Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Daily deals email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Thanks to the ubiquity of sambas, Adidas trainers have had something of a renaissance in recent years.

And while Rishi Sunak was accused of killing off the cult style last month, the style set’s preference for adidas trainers is still going strong, from the gazelles to spezials.

Whether you’re yet to invest or want to build your collection, we wouldn’t suggest investing in the classic white or black sambas (everyone and their mother has a pair). Instead, opt for something a little different.

Enter this green pair of Adidas VL court shoes in green. Better yet, you can currently save 15 per cent on thanks to an exclusive discount code. Here’s everything you need to know.

Adidas discount code

At adidas, you can get 15 per cent off selected items with The Independent’s exclusive discount code “SAV-KWNC-25B3-L9PL-BBWCT” at checkout.

Adidas VL court shoes, green: Was £65, now £55.25, Adidas.co.uk

( Adidas )

Blending fashion and functionality, these adidas trainers feature the sports brand’s signature three white stripes against a smooth leather upper finished in deep green.

Complete with a white rubber outsole, the interior features lightweight cushioning and a soft lining to ensure comfort from every angle. Classic and cool with a sporty twist, style them with everything from mini dresses to wide-leg jeans this summer.

Make sure to enter the code “SAV-KWNC-25B3-L9PL-BBWCT” at checkout to benefit from the 25 per cent discount.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below: