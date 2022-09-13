Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Buy-one-get-one-free deals are rare in the world of tech, especially when it comes to pricey products such as tablets. Yet Samsung is doing exactly that, giving away a free iPad rival with qualifying Galaxy tablet purchases.

All you have to do is purchase a Galaxy Tab S8+ or Tab S8 Ultra from Samsung’s online store, and a free Galaxy Tab A8 is automatically dropped into your basket.

A cynic would say this is simply Samsung trying to get rid of old stock ahead of a new model launch, but the A8 is less than a year old, making this a fantastic deal. In fact, the free tablet is actually still sold new by Samsung, and carries a recommended retail price of £219.

We’ve seen the tablet for less (£153, Amazon.co.uk), but that still makes getting it for free a fantastic deal.

For more on how to secure this deal, carry on reading this article.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: Was £219, now free, Samsung.co.uk

(Samsung)

Screen size : 10.5in

: 10.5in Resolution : 1,920 x 1,200px

: 1,920 x 1,200px Storage : 64GB

: 64GB Memory : 3GB

: 3GB Micro SD card : Yes, up to 1TB

: Yes, up to 1TB Operating system: Android 11

The Galaxy Tab A8 is less than a year old, having been announced in December 2021, making this deal even more attractive. It’s an Android tablet with a 10.5in screen and 64GB of storage.

To get the tablet for free, simply head to Samsung’s online store and put a Galaxy Tab S8+ (£849, Samsung.com) or Tab S8 Ultra (£999, Samsung.com) into your basket.

Now head to the checkout, and a free Tab A8 will have been added automatically to your order. In our case, it was a graphite model with no option to change to the pink gold and silver options the A8 comes in. Finally, complete your purchase of the S8 and both tablets will be dispatched.

The Tab A8 has a Full HD display resolution of 1,920 x 1,200px, runs the Android 11 operating system and has a microSD card slot for increasing onboard storage by up to 1TB.

There’s also 3GB of RAM and the tablet is powered by an eight-core processor. The body is just 6.9mm thick and the footprint measures 247mm x 162mm. Further features include wifi and Bluetooth connectivity, plus USB C for charging the 7,040mAh battery, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and speakers that are compatible with Dolby Atmos. The camera system has an 8MP sensor on the rear and a 5MP sensor for selfies and video calls on the front.

In the market for a tablet? Check out our guide to the best tablets from Apple, Android, Windows and more