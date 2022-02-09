Last year Super Mario, Metroid and The Legend of Zelda celebrated their 35th anniversaries with new game releases, timed events and a suite of fresh merchandise.

Now one of Nintendo’s other popular franchises is receiving the same treatment to mark his 30th anniversary with the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

First announced during a Nintendo Direct in September 2021, Kirby and the Forgotten Land promises to be the “next stage” of the Kirby series, according to the series’s director Shinya Kumazaki.

Kirby has been known for his colourful side-scrolling adventures where he can inhale enemies and objects to copy their abilities but this latest entry into the series is the first time we’ve seen Kirby in a 3D mainline game.

Here’s everything we know so far about the spherical hero’s next outing...

When will ‘Kirby and the Forgotten Land’ be released?

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be released on 25 March 2022 on Nintendo Switch. This also includes Switch lite and OLED models.

Where to buy ‘Kirby and the Forgotten Land’

The game will retail for £49.99 and will be available from most retailers. It can be purchased directly from Nintendo’s website (£49.99, Nintendo.co.uk) which includes a free notebook and magnet sheet.

Players will also find it available for purchase from Amazon (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Smyths Toys (£49.99, Smythstoys.com) which also includes a free notebook. An offer from Game (£49.99, Game.co.uk) includes a free Kirby-themed mousemat exclusive to the retailer and ShopTo (Was £49.99, now £39.85, Shopto.net) is also offering 20 per cent off pre-orders.

‘Kirby and the Forgotten Land’ gameplay and trailer

In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Kirby finds himself in a mysterious land, seemingly abandoned and overtaken by nature. Here he discovers that Waddle Dees are being kidnapped by aggressive creatures known as the Beast Pack and must rescue them in this new world.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Copy Abilities and Co-op

Like previous titles, Kirby will be able to inhale enemies to copy their powers. In a recently released trailer, we can see that some powers will be returning such as the grand hammer and ultra sword. There are also some new abilities confirmed as well, such as new “drill” and “ranger” copy abilities.

Captured Waddle Dees can be found at the end of each level as well as several that are hidden away and must be found by Kirby. The more Waddle Dees that are rescued are returned to Waddle Dee Town which will act as a central hub of the adventure.

Different shops, mini-games and other amenities will become available as the population is restored and the town comes back to life. One activity Kirby can participate in is the Waddle Dee Café where he can prepare food orders for the locals.

There is also a co-op mode available where a second player can take control of Bandana Waddle Dee, who can attack enemies using a spear. Two players will be able to play on the same system by sharing Joy-cons.

