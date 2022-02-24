The game will be available in different time zones (iStock/The Independent)

Update: We’re following reactions to Elden Ring’s launch from around the world. Keep reading below for more details.

From the creator of Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice with writing from Game of Thrones author George RR Martin, Elden Ring is a dark fantasy game that will challenge veterans and newcomers alike.

It’s one of the most highly anticipated releases this year and with a release date of 25 February 2022, it’s literally just around the corner. Now that pre-orders of the game are available, players will be able to preload the game onto their console of choice.

One of the best things about downloading a game ahead of is launch is that it will be ready to play as soon as it goes live, rather than having to wait hours for day one patches and other updates.

If you pre-order Elden Ring you will be able to play the game as soon as it goes live in your region, but when is that exactly?

Luckily for you, we’ve got that intel. So, if you want to find out what time Elden Ring goes live in your area then follow along for all the latest updates.

What time does ‘Elden Ring’ come out in the UK?

According to a new post on the official Elden Ring Twitter page, Elden Ring will receive a local release of 12:00am on 25 February 2022 on consoles, meaning that the game will be playable at the stroke of midnight in most time zones.

Of course, that will mean some time zones will be able to play the game a few hours ahead of others. Players in Japan will be able to start the game ahead of those in the UK and so on.

The good news for PC players is that they will be able to play the game an hour before their console counterparts – in the UK that means a release time of 11pm on 24 February. This is due to PC servers in North America, the UK and Europe all going live simultaneously.

Based on current preload information, Elden Ring is approximately just under 50GB in size, which is fairly modest compared to a lot of other major releases. If you’re hoping to have some space allocated for Elden Ring on your games console then make sure you have enough to download the full game before the launch window.

Show latest update 1645710726 ‘Elden Ring’ review One of the biggest games of the year is only a few hours away. Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s latest openworld game with writing and world-building from Game of Thrones author George RR Martin. We had a chance to review the game and it’s nothing short of a masterpiece. In our review of Elden Ring, we said: “Elden Ring is by far the most accessible game the developer has made, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy. Rather than lowering the difficulty ceiling, it has instead raised the floor. By throwing open the doors of its vast world, Elden Ring maintains the genre’s reputation for challenge without being marred by artificial barriers to entry. With an updated combat system that combines Sekiro with the classic Souls formula, Elden Ring is one of the best games FromSoftware has ever made and is a strong, early contender for 2022’s game of the year... but it’s not for the faint of heart.” Read our full review of Elden Ring to see why it lives up to the hype. Elden Ring review: We died a lot... but loved it anyway The title from George RR Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki is the most accessible game in a challenging genre. Read our full review of its gameplay, combat and more Jasper Pickering 24 February 2022 13:52 1645703829 ‘Elden Ring' launching 25 February Hello everyone, and welcome to our special Elden Ring liveblog! We’ll be following the live launch of the game around the world as players start their journey in the Lands Between. Elden Ring is already one of the most highly acclaimed games of all time, according to site aggregators Metacritic and Opencritic. Follow along as we liveblog early reactions to the game around the world! Jasper Pickering 24 February 2022 11:57

