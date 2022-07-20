The best gym trainers allow you to feel comfortable, stable and supported throughout the entirety of your gym-based workouts. Because after all, comfort is key and no one wants to have their mind distracted by uncomfortable footwear as they exercise.

We’re not talking about running trainers here, instead, we’re sharing the winning gym trainers. These are shoes that have been built to withstand workouts that incorporate weights, as well as high-intensity movements such as plyometric (jumping) and agility moves.

Typically, gym trainers will have a sole that provides greater grip. This offers more stability when you’re squatting with a heavy barbell, or flitting between different exercises on the gym floor.

The soles of gym trainers tend to be flatter too and more rigid, again, offering more support. This is unlike running trainers which, with their bouncier soles, are created to absorb the impact of pounding a pavement, reducing injury in the joints.

The world of trainers is a saturated one now, with an array of options on the market. So we’ve made choosing your gym trainers a little easier, (and more bearable) with this round-up of the best gym trainers. Lace up and get moving!

How we tested

We didn’t just wear these for a quick pootle around the gym floor. Each pair of gym trainers was worn for a solid workout consisting of lifts, HIIT (high-intensity interval training) and some light cardio on either the treadmill, assault bike or rowing machine. This ensured that the shoes were put through their paces and tested in every scenario.

While working out in the best gym trainers, we were making notes on stability, comfort and the support offered to our feet as they lifted weights, lunged, squatted and burpee-ed as well as how they fared when we cycled, rowed and ran short distances. So, quite a set of movements.

From budget trainers to pay-day splash-out lifting shoes, we’ve selected the very best gym trainers, to suit every budget and style.

The best gym trainers for 2022 are:

