Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity to spoil your special mum or make a big fuss of a maternal figure.

She might be a new mummy or expecting a little one soon, and in need of a treat. You may want to give your mother-in-law, grandmother or godmother special attention. Or, your best pal could have recently been handling mum hurdles and be in need of some thoughtful TLC.

Whatever the mother role she takes, one thing’s for sure, mums deserve all the luxury. Maternal love comes in all shapes and forms, and so do Mother’s Day gifts.

From skincare TLC and pre-bedtime relaxation to haircare treats, make-up sets, stylish jewellery, chic homeware, delicious wine and even a family holiday – we’ve thought of a few ideas to suit everyone.

Keep reading and gather some gifting inspiration. You’ll want to shop these fabulous present picks straightaway.

This guide is an advertisement feature paid for by featured brands.

Willowberry Nutrient Boost Day Cream: £31.99, Willowberry.co.uk

Willowberry Nutrient Boost Day Cream: £31.99, Willowberry.co.uk (Willowberry)

The ideal gift for: Some skincare TLC

Named best overall in IndyBest’s best anti-ageing day cream round-up, this skincare treat is specifically formulated for women over 30. A nourishing buy complete with key ingredients like hydration-promoting hyaluronic acid and healing rosehip, vitamin E and fatty acids offer skin-smoothing benefits too.

Suitable for normal to dry skin, the Nutrient Boost Day Cream is a cruelty-free, vegan-friendly addition to her regular routine from an independent brand. Its spa-style essential oil scent encompasses notes of coriander seed and geranium to offer a daily moment of TLC. Plus, this cream also comes as part of a mini skincare gift set (£49.99, Willowberry.co.uk) for an extra special present.

Naked Wines Chateau Saint Hilaire Provence Rose 2021, Angel price: £11.99, Nakedwines.com

Naked Wines Chateau Saint Hilaire Provence Rose 2021, Angel price: £11.99, Nakedwines.com (Naked Wines)

The ideal gift for: The rosé connoisseur

We think she’ll love sipping an ice cold glass of this Naked Wines Chateau Saint Hilaire Provence Rosé 2021 on Mother’s Day. Perfect for a family get-together or presenting her with some precious unwinding time, the fresh dry wine has citrus, white peach and almond flavours.

Order today and enjoy £75 off a case of delicious wines made by independent winemakers. Plus, become a Naked Angel and you’ll save up to 33 per cent every time you order. Angels support independent winemakers by investing £25 a month into their Naked Wines account – to spend whenever they want, in return for discounts, freebies, exclusive wines and more. That’s plenty of chances to toast your special mum.

Amika Vitamin Burst Signature Wash + Care Hair Set: £26, Loveamika.co.uk

Amika Vitamin Burst Signature Wash + Care Hair Set: £26, Loveamika.co.uk (Amika)

The ideal gift for: Haircare me-time

This Amika haircare line-up offers a trio of best-selling products for regular use. The set includes Amika’s Normcore Signature Shampoo and Conditioner, plus a Soulfood Nourishing Mask. Products are infused with nourishing sea buckthorn, to give her ‘do a vitamin boost. Meanwhile, the Normcore Signature Shampoo contains gently cleansing coconut acid for shiny tresses and its matching conditioner has softening shea butter for a smoothing finish.

Alongside the regular use duo, the Soulfood Nourishing Mask adds a jojoba-oil boost to nourish, moisturise and repair hair. You’ll be looking after her strands and offering some haircare me-time by shopping these brightly patterned and colourful bottles.

The Body Shop Sweet Dreams Gift Set: £36, Thebodyshop.com

The Body Shop Sweet Dreams Gift Set: £36, Thebodyshop.com (The Body Shop)

The ideal gift for: Pre-bedtime relaxation

Present her with some precious pre-bedtime relaxation and gift this gorgeous Sweet Dreams Set from The Body Shop. Including a 100ml Pillow Spray and 200ml Body Cream from the Sleep range, these soothing goodies feature vetiver and lavendar essential oils for calming and sleep-promoting benefits. Plus, supremely skin-softening Community Fair Trade olive oil is in the Body Cream too. She can add a spritz of the spray to her pillow and inhale its comforting aroma, and slather the cream across limbs as a relaxing ritual ahead of bedtime.

Presented in packaging made to be reused and repurposed, there’s also a little card popped inside, handmade by Community Fair Trade partner, Get Paper Industry (GPI). It’ll outline how The Body Shop is supporting global communities and working towards a fairer world, for a Mother’s Day gift with heart.

Mejuri Charlotte Bold Hoops: £98, Mejuri.com

Mejuri Charlotte Bold Hoops: £98, Mejuri.com (Mejuri)

The ideal gift for: Contemporary jewellery lovers

Whether you’re a mum or you know a mum or mother figure, Mejuri has gifts to celebrate this multi-faceted and much-treasured role. The chic jewellery name knows there isn’t one single mum standard to live up to, and will highlight bold, modern versions of motherhood for Mother’s Day, by sharing a diverse set of stories to inspire and bring joy.

Speaking of which, these earrings offer a modern take on timeless hoops. The chunky, 18k gold vermeil hoops feature a beautiful, tactile design. We’re picturing them paired with a classic Breton top and jeans, or for adding metallic tones to a dress and heels. Either way, they’d elevate any outfit.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Soft Glam Trio Kit: £37.80, Anastasiabeverlyhills.co.uk

Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Soft Glam Trio Kit: £37.80, Anastasiabeverlyhills.co.uk (Anastasia Beverly Hills)

The ideal gift for: A touch of glam

This sleek make-up set offers a beauty buy for lips and eyes. The trio includes a Mini Soft Glam eyeshadow palette, a full-size Satin Lipstick and Mini Lip Liner. The Soft Glam palette is packed with neutral shades for a natural look, plus metallic notes to add extra sparkle and darker colours for creating a smoky eye effect. She can pop the eye make-up essential in her handbag for on-the-go top-ups, as there’s a mirror included too. Plus, the lippy and lip liner pairing will perfect the look with an effortless pink pout.

Whether she’s a beauty aficionado or seeking new tips and tricks, this is a cosmetics kit for creating a glam look this Mother’s Day and beyond.

Get 10% off from February 20- March 19 on the Anastasia Beverly Hills website.

Villa Aubellons, Majorca: (from £142 per night), SPLVillas.com

Villa Aubellons, Majorca: (from £142 per night), SPLVillas.com (SPL Villas)

The ideal gift for: Family memories

SPL Villas is a family-run holiday company, specialising in villas across the Mediterranean and Florida. With over 1,500 villas online, this presents plenty of choice for booking a trip to make precious memories. Mallorca is an ideal location for family-friendly breaks, with the Mediterranean spot the largest of Spain’s Balearic Islands. From its gloriously golden beaches to boasting beautiful villages and delicious culinary delights, SPL Villas’ Mallorcan holiday destinations are waiting to welcome you and your wonderful mum recipient.

Whether you’re looking at villas for young families (Villa Aubellons: from £142 per night, SPLVillas.com), are perusing a sea front view (Villa Guacarachas: from £311 per night, SPLVillas.com), or fancy a private pool (Can Paroya: from £201 per night, SPLVillas.com) – there’s something for everyone on this holiday booking website. All she’ll have to do is pack her suitcase.

The White Company Textured Ceramic Electronic Diffuser: £80, Thewhitecompany.co.uk

The White Company Textured Ceramic Electronic Diffuser: £80, Thewhitecompany.co.uk (The White Company)

The ideal gift for: Classic home luxury

The White Company is known for serving up classic homeware gifts, and this new Textured Electronic Ceramic Diffuser offers scent ambience aplenty. Designed to deliver fragrance, it adds moisture to the air too. The stylish ceramic diffuser features a classic herringbone design, making this an interiors piece to suit any surface. She can use the elegant device with The White Company fragrance oils, and select between three time settings.

After deciding whether she’d like it to release scent for two, eight or 16 hours, she’ll enjoy soaking up the lingering fragrance, whether relaxing, working, or spending time with family and friends. Simple to operate too, the diffuser will automatically switch off when the time is up, or when its water level runs low.

Saltrock Four Seasons - Waterproof Changing Robe: £100, Saltrock.com

Saltrock Four Seasons - Waterproof Changing Robe: £100, Saltrock.com (Saltrock)

The ideal gift for: Wild swimmers

For early morning or winter-month swims, a changing robe is essential in order to stay comfortable and warm as you get in or out of the water. Saltrock’s Four Seasons changing robe is a waterproof purchase, perfect for wild swimmers and mums who love being outdoors. It comes complete with a snuggly borg fleece interior lining and this microfibre layer will speed up the drying process.

Plus, there’s a practical fleece-lined zipped pocket for stashing valuable and warming up her hands. Further handy components include an adjustable hood and two-zip for easy use when she needs to get cosy after an invigorating dip.

